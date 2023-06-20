Netflix Top 10 (Week of June 12): ‘Extraction’ movies dominate, ‘Black Mirror’ takes on ‘Never Have I Ever’

It was little surprise that the Chris Hemsworth action-sequel “Extraction 2” would lead Netflix’s Top 10 chart for the week of June 12, but the original “Extraction” ended up taking second place as viewers that missed it caught up before watching its sequel. Read on for this week’s analysis, noting that Netflix has begun focusing more on total views for many of their films and series, rather than just hours viewed.

“Extraction 2” scored 42.8 million views worldwide since debuting on the streamer on Friday, June 16, or 88.4 million hours viewed, as the #1 most-viewed film in 88 of the 93 countries where it entered the Top 10. Ireland was the only primarily English-speaking country that had a different movie watched the most, and that was “Paw Patrol: The Movie.”

The original “Extraction” from 2020 scored 9.6 million views for 18.8 million viewing hours, while “Paw Patrol” was watched 6.6 million times or 9.4 million hours. Even less of a surprise was Hemsworth announcing that a third movie was in the works at Netflix’s “Tudum Global Fan Event” in Brazil over the weekend.

Most of the rest of the English language film Top 10 consisted of returning studio movies, as well as Jennifer Lopez‘s “The Mother” (with 2.8 million views this week and 123 million views total), but the top non-Netflix debut was Fox’s “Assassin’s Creed” movie from 2016, which entered the chart in fifth place with 5.4 million viewing hours and 2.8 million views.

On the English TV side of things, Season 4 of “Never Have I Ever,” starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, jumped into the top spot with 11.5 million views with Seasons 1 and 3 further down the list with 2.6 and 2.3 million views, respectively. Season 6 of Charlie Brooker‘s popular sci-fi anthology series “Black Mirror” entered the charts in second place with 11.3 million views, but with more actual viewing hours than “Never Have I Ever,” possibly due to its slightly longer run time. It was actually the #1 most-watched show in the United States, Canada and multiple European countries.

Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s first two television series, the docuseries “Arnold” and the action-comedy “FUBAR” remained in the Top 5 with 5.2 million views and 3.4 million views, the former being the most watched show in Slovakia. Other new entries this week were “Our Planet: II” with 3.5 million views and Season 1 of “Tex Mex Motors” with 2.8 million views.

Turkish drama film “You Do You” jumped into the #1 spot on the Non-English Films chart with 8.6 million views (14.4 million viewing hours), while Japanese anime “Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King” debuted in second place with 6.4 million views. Dutch comedy “The Wonder Weeks” entered this chart in third place with 4.1 million views, while the Japanese drama “The Village” (no relation to the 2004 M. Night Shyamalan movie) entered the chart in tenth place with a million views. All of those films were overshadowed by the “Extraction” movies in most countries, both here and overseas.

Things looked a little better on the Non-English TV side of things, with the Korean drama “Bloodhounds” jumping into first place with 8.1 million views as the #1 watched show in 10 Asian countries, as well as (oddly) Bolivia. “Fake Profile” Season 1 from Colombia held up well in second place with 5.6 million views, followed by the debut season of Mexican drama “The Surrogacy,” which was #1 in Mexico, Guatemala, and El Salvador.

New series entering the Non-English TV chart included “Love is Blind: Brazil” with 1.6 million views, “King of the Land” from Korea (1.6 million views), “Tour de France: Unchained” (1.5 million views), and the Spanish docuseries “The Playing Card Killer” with 1.3 million views.

Although nothing is likely to best “Extraction 2,” “Never Have I Ever” or “Black Mirror,” new releases on Netflix this week include the tennis docuseries “Break Point: Part 2,” “Sex and the City” star Kim Cattrall‘s new series “Glamorous,” Japanese series “Skull Island” and “Let’s Get Divorced” (sounds fun), and much more.

If any of them have any sort of impact on the charts, you can read about it in next week’s column.

