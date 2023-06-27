Netflix Top 10 (Week of June 19): ‘Extraction 2’ and ‘Black Mirror’ dominate charts

There weren’t too many surprises in Netflix’s Top 10 chart for the week of June 19 with Chris Hemsworth‘s action sequel “Extraction 2” holding strong and Charlie Brooker‘s “Black Mirror” Season 6 taking over the TV chart. Read on for this week’s analysis. (A quick reminder that Netflix recently changed their system to focus on total actual views vs. hours viewed.)

Hemsworth held the Top 2 spots with “Extraction 2” and the original “Extraction,” which had 42.2 million views and 13.8 million, respectively. “Extraction 2” had 87.3 million hours viewed just this week, which should eventually get it into Netflix’s most-watched list along with the original “Extraction.” It was the #1 most-watched film in over 85 territories.

There were two new entries in third and fourth place on the English language film chart, the documentary “Take Care of Maya” about a 10-year-old with a rare illness, which got 9.2 million views, and the Tia Williams novel-based romantic comedy “The Perfect Find,” starring Gabrielle Union and Keith Powers, which had 7 million views.

The sixth season of “Black Mirror” swapped places with “Never Have I Ever” Season 4, the former receiving 11.6 million views this week, compared to the latter’s 5 million views. Season 1 of “Black Mirror” also reentered the Top 10 with 2.3 million views. “Our Planet II” held well in its second with 4 million views, followed by Season 3 of “Catching Killers,” the first season of the USA series “Suits,” and “85 South: Ghetto Legends,” all with roughly 3 million views each.

Two new movies topped the Non-English film chart as the Spanish sequel, “Through My Window: Across the Sea” debuted in the top spot with 14.5 million views – the #1 watched movie in Nicaragua – while the original “Through My Window” reentered the Top 10 with 2.6 million views. The Turkish rom-com “Make Me Believe” debuted in second place with 6.6 million views, although oddly, it wasn’t the #1 movie in Turkey, and neither was “Extraction 2.”

The Non-English Top 5 was rounded out by the Japanese anime “Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King” with 4.1 million views and the Turkish drama, “You Do You” with 2.7 million views.

The Mexican drama “The Surrogacy” bumped up two places to top the Non-English television list with 5.3 million views as the #1 watched TV series in most of Latin and South America. Although South Korea isn’t represented in the Non-English films list, it did hold the second and third place in the Non-English TV chart with “King the Land” (4.7 million views) and “Bloodhounds” (4.6 million views), the first of those being #1 in many Asian countries.

Entering the non-English TV chart for last week was the German crime thriller “Sleeping Dog” with 4.4 million views, and the live adaptation of the Korean webtoon “See You in My 19th Life” with 1.9 million views.

A few things to look out for on next week’s chart include the animated “Nimona,” hitting the streamer Friday, plus the Australian thriller “Run Rabbit Run,” the documentary “Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators,” and from Germany, the doc “Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate.” Oh, and the first part of “The Witcher” Season 3 debuts this week, which should give “Black Mirror” a run for #1.

Check back here next week to see if these new films and programs can have an impact on the Netflix streaming Top 10.

