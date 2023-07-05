Netflix Top 10 (Week of June 26): ‘The Witcher’ Season 3 debuts in first place

While the Netflix Top 10 film chart for the week of June 26 remained fairly consistent from the previous week, “The Witcher” Season 3 burst into the English TV chart in first place. Read on for this week’s analysis.

“The Witcher” has been one of the streamer’s most popular series, so when Season 3 – the final one with Henry Cavill – was released last week, it was no surprise it did quite well with 15.2 million views (about 73 million viewing hours divided by the 4.82 runtime for the season). It was the #1 watched show in over 75 countries, including the United States, Canada, and all of Europe and Africa, making the Top 10 in 91 countries total.

The new season of “The Witcher” generated interest in earlier seasons, with Season 1 reentering the chart with 2.2 million views (17.2 million viewing hours).

“The Witcher” knocked the sixth season of “Black Mirror” down to second place with 5.4 million views, followed in third place with “Catching Killers” Season 3 with 4.1 million views, and Season 1 of “Glamorous” taking fourth place with 3.5 million views. The docuseries “Muscles and Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators” debuted in eighth place with 2.8 million views.

Chris Hemsworth’s action-sequel “Extraction 2” continues to be a huge boon for Netflix, similar to the first movie, retaining the top spot in the English film chart for a third week with 17.5 million views. So far, the sequel has attained 102.5 million views, continuing to be the #1 most-watched film in the United States and 36 other countries. The original “Extraction” also charted in fourth place with 6 million views.

The rom-com “The Perfect Find,” based on Tia Williams’ novel and starring Gabrielle Union and Keith Powers, jumped into second place with 11 million views – the most-watched film in nine Latin American and African countries – followed by the psychological thriller “Run Rabbit Run,” debuting in third place with 8.4 million views. The documentary “Take Care of Maya” continues to find audiences with another 4.6 million views for fifth place.

New animated release “Nimona” entered the English language film chart in eighth place with 3.2 million views, trailing behind older films “Sniper: Assassin’s End” and James Cameron’s 2003 doc “Ghosts of the Abyss,” both with over 3 million views, the latter gaining interest from the Titan submersible implosion last week.

As far as non-English films, the sequel “Through My Window: Across the Sea” from Spain remained #1 with 10.4 million views, while the original “Through My Window” maintained fifth place with 2.6 million views. The new movie was the most-watched series in 14 Latin and South American countries and a further six countries in Europe.

The Turkish rom-com “Make Me Believe” held up well in second place with 9.6 million views, the most-watched film in five countries … just not in Turkey. Third place went to the South African heist drama, “iNumber Number: Jozi Gold” with 5 million views, followed by India’s “Lust Stories 2,” which received 4.2 million views, the #1 most watched series in India and six other countries.

Korea was back atop the non-English TV chart with Season 1 of “King the Land” topping that chart with a mere 4 million views, followed by German crime-thriller “Sleeping Dogs” with 3.8 million views. In fact, the entire chart last week was taken over by first seasons with Mexican drama “The Surrogacy” in third place with 3.1 million views, “Bloodhounds” taking fourth with 2.6 million views, and “See You in My 19th Life” in fifth place with 1.9 million views, the latter two also from Korea. New entries into the list included Thailand’s “DELETE” with 2 million views, and Korea’s “Celebrity” with 1.9 million views.

The 4th of July holiday might put a slight damper on new releases this week, although Season 2 of “The Lincoln Lawyer” will hit the streamer on Thursday, followed on Friday by the reality series, “Hack My Home” and the original film, “The Out-Laws” on Friday. Other things to look out for including the Japanese anime “My Happy Marriage” and the documentary “Wham!” about George Michael’s ’80s group, both hitting Netflix on Wednesday.

Of course, you should check back next Tuesday to see how the new series and films do against the returning ones.

