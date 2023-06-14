Netflix Top 10 (Week of June 5): J-Lo’s ‘The Mother’ becomes streamer’s #6 movie of all time

Netflix has released its weekly global top 10 chart for the week of June 5, showing how movies and television series have been doing on the streamer. Jennifer Lopez‘s “The Mother” has been dominating the English language film chart for weeks, and it finally dropped out of the top spot, but not before taking sixth place in the all-time movie chart. Read on for this week’s analysis.

Library films were the name of the game this week as “Dune” director Denis Villeneuve‘s 2013 thriller “Prisoners” and Mark Wahlberg‘s “Shooter” from 2007 were the top two movies in the English language film chart with 13.9 million and 12.8 million hours viewed, respectively. The 2011 Taylor Lautner action-thriller “Abduction,” directed by the late John Singleton, entered the chart in third place with 9.6 million hours viewed, then followed by “The Mother” in fourth place with 8.4 million viewing hours. “Prisoners” and “Abduction” were helped greatly by being the #1 movies in many Latin American countries, while “Shooter” has been doing very well in Europe.

Directed by Niki Caro, “The Mother” has now amassed 234 million viewing hours, making it the sixth most-watched Netflix film. The top five films ahead of it are the Ryan Reynolds–Dwayne Johnson–Gal Gadot crime-thriller “Red Notice,” Adam McKay‘s comedy “Don’t Look Up,” Sandra Bullock‘s thriller “Bird Box,” Rian Johnson‘s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” and the Russo Brothers‘ “The Gray Man.”

SEE Netflix shuts down DVD business after 25 years

Seasons 4 of “Manifest” and “Never Have I Ever” topped the English television chart with the former having 78.1 million viewing hours, and the latter just behind it with 76.2 million hours viewed. “Never Have I Ever” is presumed to have 15 million views when dividing the viewing hours by the 4.9 hour runtime, but it has also claimed the #1 spot in the United States, Canada and across Europe. The first season of “Manifest” also entered the chart in fifth place with 18.2 million viewing hours.

Arnold Schwarzenegger continues to bring big business to the streamer with his first two series in the charts, the action series “FUBAR,” which amassed 42.3 million hours viewed, and the three-episode docuseries “Arnold,” which drew 24.5 million viewing hours, to take third and fourth place.

As far as the Non-English films chart, the Danish drama “A Beautiful Life” claimed the #1 spot with 17.4 million hours viewed, as the #1 movie in many European countries. Entering the chart in second place is the Turkish rom-com “You Do You” with 9.2 million viewing hours, as the #1 watched movie in Turkey. The Spanish horror film “Tin & Tina” took third place in that chart with 9.1 million viewing hours, followed by the German drama “Blood & Gold” in fifth place with 6.8 million hours viewed. The Hindi-language crime thriller “Gumraah” took fourth place with 8.3 million viewing hours, as the #1 movie in India, Kuwait and a number of other Middle Eastern countries.

SEE Netflix Oscar movies: 22 wins and counting

Colombian drama “Fake Profile” remained atop the Non-English series chart with 64.7 million hours viewed, doing particularly well across Latin and South America, the #1 most watched series in 20 countries South of the border. Korean drama “Bloodhounds” entered the chart in second place with almost 28 million hours viewed, making it the most-watched show in South Korea. Most of the rest of that chart was made up of returning series, although Season 1 of the Spanish drama “Valeria” entered the chart to join Season 3 in sixth place with 16.1 million hours viewed as the #1 series in Spain.

On Friday, Chris Hemsworth‘s action-thriller “Extraction 2” hits the streamer and considering that it’s the sequel to Netflix’s #8 movie of all time, we can likely expect it to top the global charts next week. Expect the original “Extraction” to rejoin the film chart next week as well.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions