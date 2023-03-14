Netflix Top 10 (Week of March 6): ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ tops the English language film charts

Netflix has released its weekly Top 10 global streaming charts for the week of March 6, which includes both Netflix productions and other films and series airing on the streamer across the globe.

Idris Elba returned as his popular BBC character Luther for Netflix’s “Luther: The Fallen Sun,” which debuted on the channel on March 10 and immediately entered the charts in first place with 65.9 total hours viewed. It was the #1 viewed movie in just about every country in which it was released, other than South Korea and a few other Asian countries.

Also entering the chart at #2 was Vanessa Jopp‘s dramedy “Faraway,” starring Naomi Krauss, which is partially in English. It claimed 21.8 million hours viewed, putting it into the top 10 in 76 countries.

“We Have a Ghost” dropped to third place with 13.4 million hours viewed, followed by the first “The Hunger Games” movie, starring Jennifer Lawrence, with 8.3 million hours viewed in its second week. Its sequel, “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” entered the chart at #6 with 7.3 million hours viewed.

Season 4 of “You” continues to do well, as the second part of the series was released, putting it back into first place with 75.8 million hours viewed after four weeks in the charts, confirming the popularity of Penn Badgley‘s anti-hero Joe Goldberg.

The docuseries “MH370: The Plane That Disappeared” entered the English television charts in second place with 59.9 million viewing hours. Chris Rock‘s comedy special, which debuted live on Saturday, March 11, entered the charts in eighth place with 17.8 million hours viewed, presumably in replay. “Outer Banks” continues to do well in the charts with all three seasons making the Top 10 list with the most recent Season 3 having 44.6 million viewing hours last week.

While the Spanish rom-com “Love at First Kiss” remained the #1 movie on Netflix’s non-English Film chart with 10.6 million viewing hours, it was followed by the Turkish film, “10 Days of a Good Man,” and Polish drama, “Tonight You’re Sleeping with Me” also in their second weeks. Moving back up to fourth place, those were followed by Edward Berger‘s WWI drama, “All Quiet on the Western Front,” which received four Oscars on Sunday night, including International Feature, adding another 4.2 million hours viewed.

The non-English television chart received a major boost from the debut of Part 2 of the Korean drama series “The Glory,” which had almost 125 million hours of viewing since its debut. It was the #1 watched series in most Asian countries, as well as in Mexico, Peru and a few Latin American countries. It was followed in second and third place by the second and first seasons of the Spanish thriller “Wrong Side of the Tracks,” which was #1 in Spain and a number of Latin American countries with 62.8 million hours viewed between them.

The big Netflix debuts this week include Season 2 of “Shadow and Bone,” the animated adventure film “The Magician’s Elephant,” the street dance competition “Dance 100,” the Dutch film “Noise,” the Greek series “Maestro in Blue,” and the Spanish show “Sky High: The Series,” which has nothing to do with the 2005 Disney superhero movie of the same name.

