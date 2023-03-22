Netflix Top 10 (Week of March 13): ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ remains on top, Korean series ‘The Glory’ dominates in Asia

Netflix has released its weekly Top 10 global streaming charts for the week of March 13, which includes both original productions and other films and series airing on the streamer across the globe.

Idris Elba‘s “Luther: The Fallen Sun” remained atop the charts of English-language films with another 69.5 million hours viewed. That comes to 62 million views over the film’s first two weeks on the streamer, dividing the 135.5 million hours viewed by the film’s 2.2-hour runtime. The movie remained in the Top 10 for 93 countries and was #1 in a good amount of them, showing the global appeal of Elba’s character.

Vanessa Jopp‘s dramedy “Faraway” was once again in second place with 14.8 million hours viewed, while Netflix’s animated film “The Magician’s Elephant,” based on Kate DiCamillo‘s novel, entered the charts in third place with 13.7 million hours viewed, both of those in the Top 10 for 70+ countries. Meanwhile, maybe it wasn’t so surprising that the doc “Money Shot: the Pornhub Story” hit the charts in fourth place, also with 13.7 million hours viewed.

Netflix’s “We Have a Ghost” was surrounded in the chart by several other non-Netflix films: “Dragged Across Concrete” starring Mel Gibson with 9.6 million hours viewed, the first two “Hunger Games” movies, DreamWorks Animation’s “Turbo,” and the superhero sequel “Kick-Ass 2.” (Netflix doesn’t share the country breakdown of other studio’s movies streaming on the service.)

It’s hard not to be impressed by the abundance of non-English and especially Korean TV series that continue to get global views on the service. Season 1 of “The Glory” remained #1 with 123.6 million hours viewed, nearly matching its previous week on the streamer, being the #1 show in most Asian countries, many countries in Latin and South America, and even parts of Africa and New Zealand.

Season 2 of the Spanish drama “Wrong Side of the Tracks” was a distant second place with 20.1 million hours viewed, while Season 1 was in sixth place with almost half that amount. Also from Spain, the thriller series, “Sky High: The Series,” entered the charts in third place with 19.2 million viewing hours, as the #1 series streaming in its home country. Season 1 of the Greek drama “Maestro in Blue” entered the chart quite a bit lower with just 7.3 million hours viewed.

After winning four Oscars, Edward Berger‘s German WWI film “All Quiet on the Western Front” bounced back up the charts to second place with 9.5 million hours viewed, making it into the Top 10 for 39 countries, but neither the U.S. nor Canada. It was bested by the new #1 entry, the Italian rom-com “Still Time,” which received 11.5 million viewing hours and was the top film in 44 countries, mostly in Latin America and Europe.

The Hindi version of S.S. Rajamouli‘s breakout hit “RRR” bounced back into the charts with 2.7 million hours viewed following its own Oscar win for Best Song (“Naatu Naatu”). There were six other new entries into the non-English film chart with Belgian thriller “Noise,” French drama “In His Shadow,” and Mexican comedy “Have a Nice Day!” being three of the standouts. None of those were in the Top 10 films for either the U.S. or Canada.

“You” Season 4 continues to top the charts with 64 million hours viewed, though other seasons were nowhere to be found in the charts; it remained the #1 series watched in the U.S. and Canada, as well as many European countries and Australia. “Shadow and Bone” Season 2 hit the charts in second place with 50.4 million hours viewed, with Season 1 gaining 24.1 million hours of viewing. “Outer Banks” Season 3 and various seasons of “Sex/Life” also placed in last week’s chart.

Things to look forward to in next week’s chart include the second seasons of “Invisible City” and “The Kingdom,” from Brazil and Argentina, respectively, as well as the debut of the political thriller series, “The Night Agent,” starring Gabriel Basso, which also stars recent Oscar nominee Hong Chau from “The Whale.” The fourth season of the reality competition show “Love is Blind” will begin streaming weekly episodes starting Friday, March 24.

