Netflix Top 10 (Week of March 20): ‘The Night Agent’ enters the TV charts, as ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ continues to lead

Netflix’s newest spy thriller series “The Night Agent,” based on the novel by Matthew Quirk and starring Gabriel Basso and recent Oscar nominee Hong Chau, seems to be a bonafide hit for the streamer. It debuted at #1 on the English television list with 168.7 million hours viewed. Created by Shawn Ryan of “The Shield,” the series ending up in the top 10 for 93 countries, many of them at #1. Read on for the Netflix Top 10 (Week of March 20).

Season 2 of “Shadow and Bone” was in second place with 55 million hours viewed – it was #1 in the Ukraine –followed in third by Season 4 of “You” with 30.2 million hours viewed. The first five episodes of the fourth season of reality series “Love is Blind” entered the charts in fourth with 25.5 million hours viewed. The documentary series “Waco: American Apocalypse” entered the charts right behind it with 21.5 million hours viewed.

“Luther: The Fallen Sun” remained #1 for a third week in a row on the English language film charts with 24.7 million hours viewed, with the animated “The Magician’s Elephant” right behind it with 16.7 million viewing hours. With the sequel hitting Netflix on Friday, the original Adam Sandler–Jennifer Aniston comedy “Murder Mystery” reentered the charts with 4.49 viewing hours.

SEE Netflix Oscar movies: 22 wins and counting

Non-Netflix movies in the charts include the Helen Hunt drama “I See You,” entering in third place with 10.8 million hours, while the Mel Gibson–Vince Vaughn thriller “Dragged Across Concrete” was in fourth place with 9.3 million hours viewed. Other movies that entered the Top 10 include “Perfume: The Story of a Murderer” and “Riddick” with roughly 4 million hours viewed each.

The Korean thriller series “The Glory” continues to dominate the non-English television charts with another 48.3 million hours viewed this week and 413 million viewing hours total, allowing it to enter Netflix’s all-time chart while remaining #1 in many Asian countries. It was followed by the hit Spanish thriller “Sky High: The Series” with 27.8 million hours. In fact, the original 2020 “Sky High” action-adventure on which the series spun off also entered the non-English film charts with 2.9 million hours of viewing.

Netflix viewers love their thrillers, going by the fact that the Turkish thriller “Who Were We Running From?” entered the non-English TV chart at #3 with 19.4 million hours viewed, followed by Spanish reality series “I Am Georgina,” and the Korean rom-com series “Crash Course in Romance,” in its eighth week in the charts.

SEE Top 20 greatest living actors never nominated for an Oscar

French drama “In His Shadow” topped the non-English films list with 12.6 million hours viewed, followed by Belgian thriller “Noise” with 12.3 million hours viewed. The German Oscar winner “All Quiet on the Western Front” has been losing a bit of steam recently, but it’s still placing fifth with 6.8 million viewing hours. The rest of the chart were all new films, including the Hindi-language thriller “Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga,” Polish drama “Johnny,” and “Furies” from Vietnam.

This week, Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston’s comedy sequel “Murder Mystery 2” will hit the streamer, so expect that to be in next week’s chart, as well as new Netflix series “Unseen” “Wellmania,” “Unstable” and “Copycat Killer,” plus more episodes of Season 4 of “Love is Blind.”

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions