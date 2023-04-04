Netflix Top 10 (Week of March 27): ‘Murder Mystery 2’ takes over, as ‘Night Agent’ continues to find viewers

Netflix has released its Top 10 for the week of March 27, and it was little to no surprise that Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston‘s comedy sequel “Murder Mystery 2” entered the English language films chart in first place. After all, the original 2019 movie was such a huge hit for Netflix.

The action-comedy sequel entered the charts with 64.4 million hours viewed, the second-biggest launch for a comedy film with 42 million views, appearing in the Top 10 in 91 countries with it being the #1 movie in more than 60 of those countries.

Right behind it was the original “Murder Mystery” with 24.7 million hours viewed globally, and the previous #1 movie “Luther: The Fallen Sun” with 12.7 million viewing hours. The lack of strong family films in theaters allowed four animated films to get into the Top 10 with Netflix’s “The Magician’s Elephant” leading the pack with 6.3 million viewing hours.

The Non-English Films chart was led by the Korean thriller “Kill Boksoon,” which was #1 in South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan and a few other Asian countries for a total of 19.6 million viewing hours. Ajay Singh‘s Hindi language crime-drama “Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga” took second place with 17.3 million hours viewed, with Han Jae-Rim‘s 2022 Korean action-drama “Emergency Declaration” entering the charts in third place with 9.7 million hours viewed.

Shawn Ryan‘s spy thriller series “The Night Agent,” based on the novel by Matthew Quirk, continues to lead the English television charts with 216.4 million hours viewed in the past week, bringing its total to 385 million hours, and it’s not too far off from entering Netflix’s all-time most popular English TV series.

“Love is Blind” Season 4 continues to find viewers as new episodes are released, taking second place with 47.6 million viewing hours. “Shadow and Bone” Season 2 followed with 27 million hours viewed, and then the first season of the South African crime-thriller series “Unseen” entered the charts in fourth place with 24.3 million viewing hours, entering the Top 10 in 48 countries. Three new series entered the charts with the first seasons of “Emergency: NYC,” “Wellmania,” and “Unstable” all finding significant viewers.

As far as Non-English TV, Turkish thriller “Who Were We Running From?” jumped into first place with 35.9 million hours viewed, knocking Korea’s “The Glory” down to second place with 26.7 million viewing hours. Unsurprisingly, “Who Were We Running From?” was the #1 show in Turkey.

Two new series entering the charts were the Korean drama “Divorce Attorney Shin” with 7.5 million hours viewed and the Japanese romance “From Me to You” with 6.7 million viewing hours. Like “The Glory,” the Korean rom-com “Crash Course in Romance” remains in the charts for its ninth week with just under 11 million hours viewed.

This week, Lee Sung Jin‘s anticipated new drama series “Beef,” with an amazing cast that includes Steven Yeun (“Minari”), Justin H. Min (“The Umbrella Academy”) and stand-up comic Ali Wong, will hit the streamer on Friday, April 6, so expect that to enter the English TV charts next week. Other things to expect on the streamer this week include Oscar winner Mo’nique‘s comedy special, “My Name is Mo’nique,” the documentary “Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now,” and the new Spanish-language reality series “The Signing.”

