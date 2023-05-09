Netflix Top 10 (Week of May 1): ‘Queen Charlotte’ reigns over TV as Tom Hanks’ ‘A Man Called Otto’ dominates film

Netflix’s first-ever “Bridgerton” spin-off, “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,” exploded into the global viewing charts this week, while movies were led by Tom Hanks‘ “A Man Called Otto.” Read on for the Netflix Top 10 (Week of May 1) viewing chart analysis.

It probably was a no-brainer for Netflix to explore the past of a popular character from Shonda Rhimes‘ hit streaming series “Bridgerton,” with Golda Rosheuvel reprising her title role in “Queen Charlotte” with India Amarteifio playing her younger self. Corey Mylchreest and Arsema Thomas were also part of the cast, playing Young King George and Young Agatha Danbury in the series building on Shondaland’s “Bridgerton-verse.” In its very first week, “Charlotte” received 148.3 million viewing hours worldwide, as the #1 series in the U.S., Canada and dozens of other countries.

Having just been renewed for a third season, the second season of “Sweet Tooth” followed in second place with 60.5 million hours viewed, as the #1 viewed series in Pakistan. Season 2 of “Firefly Lane” followed in third place with 54.3 million hours viewed with Netflix’s latest hits, “The Diplomat” and “The Night Agent,” taking fourth and fifth place with 31.1 and 26.9 million viewing hours respectively.

On the film side of things, Tom Hanks‘ “A Man Called Otto” debuted on the streamer last week and received 13.5 million viewing hours, followed by the beloved a cappella classic “Pitch Perfect” with 11.4 million hours viewed. Ulu Grosbard‘s 1999 drama “The Deep End of the Ocean” starring Michelle Pfeiffer also entered the charts with 10.2 million hours viewed.

Netflix’s French action-adventure “AKA” remained atop the non-English film chart with 49.2 million hours viewed, the #1 film in French-speaking regions, France and Canada, but also less likely places such as Brazil and Bulgaria. In total, the series was the #1 watched in nearly 50 regions. It has entered Netflix’s Top 10 for all-time most popular non-English films in seventh place with 81.8 million hours viewed worldwide.

The Bollywood rom-com, “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar” (loosely translated as “You’re a liar, I am cunning”) entered the non-English film chart in second place with 11.3 million hours viewed – the #1 watched film in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and five other countries – followed by the Thai thriller “Hunger” with 5.6 million hours viewed. The Korean political drama “The Point Men” was the only other new entry into the non-English film charts with 2.5 million hours viewed for fifth place.

TV series did better for Netflix on the non-English side of things with Turkish drama “The Tailor,” entering the chart in first place with 26.1 million hours viewed. Two new series from Asia entered the bottom of the charts, as the Korean comedy, “The Good Bad Mother” and “Sanctuary” from Japan, brought in roughly 9 million hours viewed each. The Colombian drama, “The Marked Heart” continues to find viewers (especially in Colombia) with the second season taking second place with 25.7 million hours viewed, and the first season remaining in fifth place with 15.7 million hours viewed.

Some of the highlights streaming this week include Jennifer Lopez‘s action-thriller “The Mother,” which will hit the streamer on Friday, as will “Queer Eye” Season 7, plus Jada Pinkett Smith‘s documentary “Queen Cleopatra” will also begin streaming this week. Check back next week to see how the new films and series fare against those currently on Netflix.

