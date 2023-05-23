Netflix Top 10 (Week of May 15): Jennifer Lopez’s ‘The Mother’ and Shonda Rhimes’ ‘Queen Charlotte’ remain atop the charts

The Netflix movie and TV series that have been dominating the streamer’s weekly viewing chart were both still atop the Top 10 chart for the week of May 15. Read on for this week’s analysis.

Jennifer Lopez‘s action-thriller “The Mother” burst into the weekly streaming chart last week, and it topped the English films list for a second week with 94.4 million hours viewed globally. That means the movie has been viewed by almost 90 million accounts, i.e. 178.1 million hours viewed divided by the movie’s 1.96 hour runtime. It remained in the Top 10 in 93 countries with many of those regions, including the U.S. and Canada, the #1 viewed movie.

The documentary “Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me” also entered the charts in second place with 15.7 million hours viewed, followed by a number of non-Netflix films like Seth McFarlane‘s hit comedy “Ted,” Tom Hanks‘ “A Man Called Otto,” and the sci-fi thriller “Synchronic.”

“Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,” a spin-off from the hit Shondaland series, also remained in the #1 spot for English series with 82.4 million hours viewed, gracing the Top 10 in 89 countries. With 389.4 million hours viewed so far, it’s probably a week away from entering Netflix’s all-time most-viewed Top 10. That was also the #1 watched series in many foreign regions.

This week’s big series debut was the first season of “XO, Kitty,” a rom-com spinoff from Netflix’s super-popular “To All the Boys” movies, debuting on the English TV chart with 72.1 million viewing hours. The series stars Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song Covey, following her on a romantic adventure in Seoul, South Korea. It was the #1 series in many Latin and South American countries, as well as India, Bangladesh and Pakistan, though not in the U.S. or Canada. Netflix also hasn’t released the new show in South Korea, which is a booming market for the streamer. Still, it is reported to have received 14 million views while appearing in the Top 10 for 90 countries.

“Firefly Lane” Season 2 continues to do well, taking third place with its 23.1 million hours viewed. Other strong series debuts included Season 6 of “Selling Sunset” with 22.8 million viewing hours, and the limited series “McGregor Forever” with 20.9 million hours viewed. The first two seasons of “Bridgerton,” Season 2 of “Sweet Tooth,” and the breakout spy thriller hit “The Night Agent” filled out the English series Top 10.

The Dutch psychological thriller “Faithfully Yours” debuted atop the non-English film list with 29 million hours viewed, putting it in the Top 10 in 77 countries, but still behind “The Mother.” Other films in that chart included the political satire “¡Que viva México!” and the French action-adventure “AKA,” which has been watched enough to become Netflix’s fourth most-watched non-English film on the streamer with 107.6 million total hours viewed. That is 6.3 million more hours viewed than the Oscar-winning German WWI drama “All Quiet on the Western Front.”

The French family film “Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom” entered the charts in fifth place with 5.8 million hours viewed, while the Hindi-language dramedy “Kathal – A Jackfruit Mystery” showed up in seventh place with 4.6 million hours viewed.

Korea continues to dominate the non-English TV chart with “Black Knight” once again on top with 35.1 million hours viewed, making it the #1 most-watched show in South Korea. Uruguay and Spain helped push the Spanish-language drama series “Muted” into second place in its first weekend on the charts with just 10,000 fewer hours viewed than “Black Knight.” Everything else in the non-English TV chart was carried over from previous weeks, including Korean dramas “Doctor Cha” and “The Good Bad Mother,” Season 1 of the Turkish drama “The Tailor” and from Colombia, “The Marked Heart.”

Netflix heads into Memorial Day weekend by streaming the documentaries “MerPeople” (timed for release against Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” maybe?) and “Victim/Suspect,” as well as two new features, the German comedy “Hard Feelings” and “Mother’s Day” (the latter not to be confused with the many other movies with that same title). The action-adventure series “FUBAR,” starring no less than Arnold Schwarzenegger, will also debut this week, so check back next week to see where it places in this week’s chart.

