Netflix Top 10 (Week of May 22): J-Lo (‘The Mother’) and Schwarzenegger (‘FUBAR’) top the charts

Netflix has released its weekly chart of how movies and television series have been doing on the streamer, with the Jennifer Lopez action-thriller remaining in #1 over the Top 10 English film chart for the week of May 22, its third week in that position. Read on for this week’s analysis.

Before we get to the movies, it’s quite notable that Arnold Schwarzenegger made his debut on the streamer in a rare live action series called “FUBAR,” created by Nick Santora (“Scorpion”), which debuted atop the English TV list with 88.9 million hours viewed, easily the most-viewed series of the week. It entered the Top 10 in 90 countries and was the #1 watched series in the United States, Canada and dozens of other countries across the globe.

It still received some stiff competition from the “All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” spin-off series, “XO, Kitty,” its first season getting 63.8 million hours viewed last week as the #1 watched series in most other countries, including India, Egypt, much of Latin America, and a spattering of East European countries.

The “Bridgerton” spin-off “Queen Charlotte” dropped to third place with 42.9 million hours viewed, followed by Season 6 of “Selling Sunset” with 33.3 million viewing hours, and the first season of the most recent iteration of “S.W.A.T.” “Queen Charlotte” has fallen slightly short of making it into Netflix’s all-time Top 10 series along with the first two seasons of “Bridgerton.”

Going back to Jenny on the Block, “The Mother” added another 34.7 million viewing hours, remaining the #1 watched movie in most of Europe, Australia and a few Asian countries. Lance Hool‘s 2020 romance “2 Hearts,” starring Jacob Elordi (from “The Kissing Booth”), made a surprise entry into the Top 10 in second place with 19.3 million hours viewed as the #1 movie in much of Latin America. The Netflix doc “Victim/Suspect” also entered the charts in sixth place with 6.6 million hours viewed, but the rest of the film chart was made up of older movies, as well as the recent Sony thriller, “Missing.” (One of the movies entering the chart was Oscar winner Florian Zeller‘s “The Son,” which some viewers may have thought had some relation to the Jennifer Lopez movie?)

The Polish action-adventure “Mother’s Day” acted as an interesting counter to “The Mother,” topping the non-English chart with 24.2 million hours viewed, followed by other new foreign films, “Blood & Gold” from Germany with 13.8 million hours viewed and Spanish horror film, “Tim & Tina” with 12.7 million viewing hours. Others that made the chart include the German comedy, “Hard Feelings,” (10.9 million hours viewed) and Mexican drama, “Where the Tracks End” (6.9 million hours viewed).

The Spanish thriller series, “Muted,” moved into the top position with 46.5 million hours viewed as the #1 watched series in Spain, but also, Italy, Serbia and Uruguay. Korea continues to dominate the Netflix non-English TV chart with “Doctor Cha,” “The Good Bad Mother,” and “Black Knight,” all still doing quite well in Asia. The first two seasons of the Colombian drama, “The Marked Heart” also remained in the charts, as did the third season of “La Reina del Sur,” as Spanish language shows that have also done very well for Netflix.

Hitting the streamer this Friday is the second half of the fourth season of “Manifest” and the third season of the Spanish series, “Valeria,” as well as the Indian series, “Scoop.” Movie-wise, the Danish film “A Beautiful Life” will hit Netflix on Thursday, and from the Philippines, the rom-com “Missed Connections.”

Check back next week to see how these do against all the returning movies and series mentioned above.

