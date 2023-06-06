Netflix Top 10 (Week of May 29): Jennifer Lopez’s ‘The Mother’ is unstoppable, while ‘FUBAR’ continues to do well

After almost a month streaming on Netflix, Jennifer Lopez‘s action-thriller “The Mother” continues to reign over the global top 10 chart for the week of May 29. Read on for this week’s analysis.

This week “The Mother” was once again the #1 English movie across the globe with 16.5 million hours viewed, but it also entered Netflix’s all-time chart as the eighth most-watched English language film on the streamer with 229.3 million viewing hours. It was only the number-one movie in Jordan, of all places, but it remained in the top 10 for 89 countries total.

The rest of that top 10 was made up of movies from other studios that previously had theatrical releases with DreamWorks Animation’s “The Boss Baby” taking second place with 10.6 million hours viewed, followed by “Missing” with 8.1 million viewing hours, and even Mark Wahlberg‘s 2007 action movie “Shooter” placed in the top five with 7.5 million viewing hours.

For a second weekend in a row, Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s action series “FUBAR” remained number-one with 88 million hours viewed (roughly 25 million views), making the top 10 in 91 countries, as well as the number-one watched series in the United States and Canada, plus much of Europe and parts of Asia.

Netflix took over the popular drama series “Manifest” for its fourth season after it was cancelled by NBC. That has proven to be a wise move, as the second part of the season debuted with 39.4 million hours viewed to place second on the English-language TV chart.

Season one of the rom-com “XO, Kitty” followed with 29.8 million hours viewed, followed in turn by “Queen Charlotte” with 27.2 million hours viewed. Season two of the reality series “Barbecue Showdown” debuted in eighth place with 13.6 million hours viewed.

German drama “Blood and Gold” moved into the number-one slot in the non-English film chart with almost 25 million hours viewed — it was the number-one watched film in much of Europe, parts of Asia, and New Zealand — followed by Spanish horror film, “Tin and Tina,” with 18.9 million viewing hours.

The Danish drama “A Beautiful Life” entered the charts in third place with 16.7 million hours viewed, followed by (checks notes) “The Year I Started Masturbating” with 9.8 million hours viewed. Going by the latter being the number-one watched show in Sweden, we have to assume it’s a Swedish show? The other new entry was the Brazilian rom-com “Rich in Love 2” with 3.9 million viewing hours.

As far as non-English television, the Colombian series, “Fake Profile,” entered the chart at number-one with 76.3 million hours viewed, the top-watched series across most of Latin and South America and a few other countries. That’s the highest-premiere for a Colombian series.

Another debut on that chart was the Japanese series “The Days” with 17 million viewing hours for fifth place. Korean series “Doctor Cha” and “The Good Bad Mother” continued to find viewers, the former being the most-watched show in most of Asia with 29.3 million viewing hours and the latter securing 22.8 million hours viewed. “Turn of the Tide” from Portugal and “Valeria” from Spain also entered the chart with 12 million hours and 9.5 million hours viewed, respectively.

The three-part Netflix documentary “Arnold” (as in Schwarzenegger) hits the streamer this week, as well as the third season of “Love is Blind: Brazil,” the fourth season of “Never Have I Ever,” and the Spanish doc “The Playing Card Killer.”

On Friday, June 16, Chris Hemsworth‘s action sequel, “Extraction 2,” will debut on the streamer, so “The Mother” should have at least one more week at number-one, but that’s it, based on the fact that the original “Extraction” is the number-seven all-time most-watched Netflix movie.

Check back next week to see how things shake out.

