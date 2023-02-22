Netflix Top 10 (Week of February 13): ‘You’ and ‘Your Place or Mine’ remain atop charts for 2nd week

Netflix has released the Top 10 viewing numbers for the week of February 13, and without any new high-profile releases last week, the charts mostly remained the same as last time. Penn Badgley’s series “You” and the Reese Withspoon-Ashton Kutcher rom-com “Your Place or Mine” did well again, the latter presumably helped by Valentine’s Day last Tuesday.

The fourth season of “You” ended up in the Top 10 in 88 countries with 64.1 million hours viewed, down from 92 million views its launch week with the first five episodes having 38 million views. The first and third seasons also continue to be watched with 22.4 million and 15.6 million hours, respectively.

By comparison, “Your Place or Mine” increased its views to 52.8 million hours vs. the previous week’s 51.2 million views. Again, the romantic comedy from “The Devil Wears Prada” scribe Aline Brosh McKenna probably got a nice bump from V-Day. Other movies returning to the list include the comedy “You People” (8.5 million viewing hours) and “True Spirit” (5.7 million hours).

Other non-Netflix films that burst into the Top 10 include the 2013 Baltasar Kormákur action-comedy “2 Guns,” starring Denzel Washington and Mark Wahlberg, and Gina Prince-Bythewood’s historic action epic “The Woman King,” led by Viola Davis. Both of those had over 12,000,000 views last week.

Also on the TV side of things, the reality dating series “Perfect Match” debuted in second place with 26.4 million hours viewed with “Love is Blind: After the Alter” Season 3 falling just behind with 15.9 million hours. The TV Top 10 also included mainstays “Wednesday” (20.2 million hours viewed) and “Ginny & Georgia” (18.5 million hours), with the PGA tour doc series “Full Swing” getting 17.1 million hours.

The Oscar-nominated International Feature from German, Edward Berger’s “All the Quiet on the Western Front,” had nearly 3,000,000 hours viewed last week ahead of its dominance at the BAFTA Awards on Sunday. That landed it in seventh place behind films like “Squared Love All Over Again” from Poland, Mexico’s “All the Places,” and “Unlocked” from South Korea, which took the top three places in the Non-English Film Top 10. Each of those were #1 in their respective countries, and “All the Quiet on the Western Front” (unsurprisingly) fared the best in Germany, the United Kingdom, and other European countries.

Korean reality series “Physical: 100” continued to dominate with 45.4 million hours viewed, as did other Korean content, from romantic comedies “Love to Hate You” and “Crash Course in Romance” (both in their first seasons with over 28 million viewing hours each), to dramas “True Beauty” ($14.9 million hours) and “Alchemy of Souls: Part 2″ (11.9 million hours).

Other popular international offerings included the Italian series “The Law According to Lidia Poët” and Season 3 of Mexico’s “La Reina del Sur.”

