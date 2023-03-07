Netflix Top 10 (Week of February 27): ‘We Have a Ghost’ and ‘Outer Banks’ remain atop streamer’s most-viewed content

The month of February ended with a number of newer Netflix releases dominating its weekly Top 10. Christopher Landon‘s horror film “We Have a Ghost,” starring David Harbour and Anthony Mackie, remained the #1 movie with 42.6 million hours viewed, placing in the Top 10 in 93 countries. Read on for the Netflix Top 10 (Week of February 27).

Nathaniel Martello-White‘s thriller “The Strays” remained in second place with 14.6 million views, while two action movies that bombed in theaters — 2007’s “The Condemned” (starring Jason Statham and Vinnie Jones) and 2013’s “R.I.P.D.” (starring Jeff Bridges and Ryan Reynolds) — entered the Top 10 in third and fourth place. “R.I.P.D.” was actually tied with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s 2020 hit, “Bad Boys For Life,” with 8.3 million views.

The crime-action series “Outer Banks,” starring Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline, continues to be an enormous worldwide hit for Netflix. The third season topped the English television list with 99 million hours viewed, and then Seasons 1 and 2 were also in the chart with 34 and 27.7 million hours viewed, for fourth and sixth place respectively. Besides being #1 in the United States, it was also #1 in roughly 40 other countries and in the top 10 for 75 countries total.

Reality series “Sex/Life” (Season 2) and “Perfect Match” were in second and third place with 43.9 million and 42.7 million hours viewed. Appropriately, the docuseries “Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal” continued to do well with 33.4 million hours viewed, following last week’s verdict of two consecutive life sentences for Alex Murdaugh‘s murder of his wife and son.

Although Edward Berger’s WWI drama “All Quiet on the Western Front” remained in the Top 10 for its 15th week leading up to Oscar night, it was down to seventh place behind other non-English films with 4.2 million hours viewed. Four of those were new films: Polish drama “Tonight You’re Sleeping with Me” (#1 with 12.2 million hours); the Spanish rom-com “Love at First Kiss” (10.9 million hours); and Turkish mystery “10 Days of a Good Man” (4.8 million hours). Sandwiched among those was K.S. Ravindra’s Telugu-language action-drama “Waltair Veerayya” with 5.4 million hours viewed for fifth place.

Rikiya Imaizumi’s Japanese drama “Call Me Chihiro” was #1 in Japan, Hong Kong and Taiwan with 6.1 million hours viewed for third place, followed by Korean crime-drama “Unlocked” from Korea with 5.5 million views. We’ll have to see how Chris Rock’s much-watched live comedy special “Selective Outrage” does in streaming rewatches next week, plus it will be joined by Vanessa Jopp’s German dramedy “Faraway,” which hits the streamer this week, as does the popular “You” with the second part of Season 4. Idris Elba’s “Luther: The Fallen Son,” the film finale for his popular series, hits Netflix on Friday. Brad Pitt‘s “World War Z” will also stream on Netflix this week.

