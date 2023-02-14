Netflix Top 10 (Week of February 6): ‘You’ and ‘Your Place or Mine’ top the charts

Netflix has released its weekly Top 10 viewing numbers for the week of February 6 with the returning series “You,” starring Penn Badgley, as its top English-language television series with over 92 million hours viewed worldwide.

The romantic comedy “Your Place or Mine,” teaming Reese Witherspoon with Ashton Kutcher, was the top viewed movie for the week with 51.2 million viewing hours. Written and directed by Aline Brosh McKenna (“The Devil Wears Prada”), the cross-country love story was released on the streamer in time for the weekend before Valentine’s Day. It was not only the #1 movie in the United States but also in every European region, Australia, New Zealand, as well as a number of South and Latin American countries.

The murder mystery series “You” is now on its fourth season, which will be split into two parts, similar to “Stranger Things.” It landed in the Top 10 for 90 countries, while viewers also watched 19.2 million hours of Season 1 and 11.3 million hours of Season 3.

Season 2 of “Ginny & Georgia,” which was the #1 streamed season through all of January, remained in second place with 25.7 million views last week. “Wednesday” Season 1 also remained strong in third place with 22.7 million views. “You” Season 1 took fourth place followed by “Ginny & Georgia” Season 1.

“Stranger Things” Season 4 continues to be the most viewed English language series for Netflix with 1.3 billion views among new viewers in their first 28 days. “Wednesday” Season 1 is just behind that with 1.2 million views, which is pretty extraordinary since it has only run for a single season.

Meanwhile, the first season of the Korean competition series “Physical 100” was the top non-English television series with 41.6 million hours viewed, up from second place last week. Another Korean series, “Crash Course in Romance,” moved up from fifth place to second with 31.3 million views last week. Neither of those ranked in the Top 10 in the United States, which helped “Squid Game” Season 1 become Netflix’s highest-ranking non-English series with 1.6 billion all-time views.

“Your Place or Mine” racked up 51.2 million views in its first week on Netflix, followed in second place by “True Spirit” with 20.7 million views and “You People” in third place with 20.4 million views. The 2020 bomb “Bloodshot” was in fourth place with 14.4 million worldwide views as the #1 movie in many Latin and South American countries. Family films “Minions: The Rise of Gru” and “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” both fared well in fifth and sixth place.

As far as non-English films, Stig Svendsen’s Norwegian horror film “Viking Wolf” and Patxi Amezcua Spanish crime-thriller “Infiesto” remained the top two for a second weekend in a row, but Edward Berger’s Oscar-nominated “All Quiet on the Western Front” remains in the top five with 3.7 million views, continuing to find new viewers following its nine Oscar nominations.

The action-comedy “Red Notice,” starring Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot, and Adam McKay’s Oscar-nominated “Don’t Look Up,” remain the top two viewed movies of all time on Netflix with 364 million views and 359.8 million views, respectively.

