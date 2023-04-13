‘Never Have I Ever’ final season trailer revealed – here’s when the Netflix comedy is coming back [Watch]

Netflix has set June 8 for the debut of the final season of “Never Have I Ever,” the high school comedy from co-creators Mindy Kaling and Lana Fisher that definitely should’ve gotten John McEnroe an Emmy nomination for Best Narrator.

“Never Have I Ever” Season 4 picks up after the events of Season 3, with show lead Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) on the cusp of graduation and making tough choices about her love life and future. In the last batch of episodes, Devi eventually consummated her on-again, off-again flirtation with fellow school nerd Ben (Jaren Lewison) while seemingly moving on from her other on-again, off-again object of affection, Paxton (Darren Barnet). But Fisher says the love triangle will remain sharp-edged until the final episode streams.

“The love triangle is not over. It continues into Season 4. Anyone who is worried that this is it, it keeps going. Don’t worry. It’s for the length of the entire series,” Fisher told Netflix’s own proprietary editorial site, Tudum.

In addition to breakout turns from Ramakrishnan, Lewison, and Barnet, “Never Have I Ever” also stars Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Lee Rodriguez, and Ramona Young. A fresh addition to the cast for Season 4 is “Love Victor” star Michael Cimino, who plays a “bad boy” named Ethan.

“There’s something undeniably appealing about a person who doesn’t give a crap about the rules,” Fisher told Tudum. “And Ethan finds Devi’s hot temper pretty intriguing.”

But despite the potential for a third love interest in Ethan, Fisher said the show always goes back to Devi herself. “I think the main thing she needs to learn on our show is to love herself just as she is, with or without a boyfriend, with or without a fancy college. And that she’s enough,” she said.

Watch the trailer below.

