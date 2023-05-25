New ‘Barbie’ trailer: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling make their own kind of music [Watch]

Arguably the best look yet at “Barbie” was released Thursday by Warner Bros. The new trailer for Greta Gerwig’s upcoming film mixes goofy comedy with some existential conflict while also showcasing the star turns from leads Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

The “Barbie” main trailer opens with the title hero (Robbie) having yet another “best day ever” and a blowout party that gets interrupted when Barbie asks her friends if they ever think about dying. The cracks in her happy facade continue from there before Barbie and Ken (Gosling) are forced to go to the “real world” to find out the “truth about the universe.” Once in reality, Barbie and Ken are faced with confrontation and disinterest as they seemingly must work to escape the clutches of a corporate overlord (played by Will Ferrell). Think “Elf” meets “Lady Bird” meets “The LEGO Movie.”

Gerwig co-wrote the script with her partner, Noah Baumbach. In addition to Robbie, Gosling, and Ferrell, the all-star cast includes America Ferrera (“End of Watch,” the “How to Train Your Dragon” films), Kate McKinnon (“Bombshell,” “Yesterday”), Issa Rae (“The Photograph,” “Insecure”), Rhea Perlman (“I’ll See You in My Dreams,” “Matilda”), Michael Cera (“Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,” “Juno”), Ariana Greenblatt (“Avengers: Infinity War,” “65”), Ana Cruz Kayne (“Little Women”), Emma Mackey (“Emily,” “Sex Education”), Hari Nef (“Assassination Nation,” “Transparent”), Alexandra Shipp (the “X-Men” films), Kingsley Ben-Adir (“One Night in Miami,” “Peaky Blinders”), Simu Liu (“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”), Ncuti Gatwa (“Sex Education”), Scott Evans (“Grace and Frankie”), Jamie Demetriou (“Cruella”), Connor Swindells (“Sex Education,” “Emma.”), Sharon Rooney (“Dumbo,” “Jerk”), Nicola Coughlan (“Bridgerton,” “Derry Girls”), Ritu Arya (“The Umbrella Academy”), Dua Lipa, and Helen Mirren (“The Queen”).

Gerwig also assembled an acclaimed group of craftspeople for the film, including three-time Oscar-nominated cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto (“Killers of the Flower Moon”), six-time Oscar-nominated production designer Sarah Greenwood (“Beauty and the Beast,” “Anna Karenina”), editor Nick Houy (“Little Women,” “Lady Bird”), Oscar-winning costume designer Jacqueline Durran (“Little Women,” “Anna Karenina”), visual effects supervisor Glen Pratt (“Paddington 2,” “Beauty and the Beast”) and music supervisor George Drakoulias (“White Noise,” “Marriage Story”), with music by Oscar winners Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt (“A Star Is Born”).

“Barbie” is out on July 21.

