Jason Momoa breaks bad in new ‘Fast X’ trailer [Watch]

Universal took “Fast X” out for another spin on Wednesday, unveiling a new trailer for the 10th installment in the “Fast & Furious” franchise.

In the latest bit of marketing material, Jason Momoa’s villain takes center stage, slinging one-liners at his henchmen and executing a plot to blow up the Vatican.

Momoa plays a character named Dante Reyes, the son of the drug lord vanquished by the heroes in “Fast Five.” As usual in this series of fast cars and ludicrous plot twists, he’s out for revenge.

Momoa isn’t the only new actor set to join the “Fast” universe. The forthcoming film also stars Brie Larson, playing the daughter of Kurt Russell’s character, Mr. Nobody. Rita Moreno makes an appearance too as Dom Toretto’s (Vin Diesel) grandmother. Larson and Moreno are the latest Oscar winners to sit behind the wheel for “Fast & Furious” following Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren.

“Fast X” is directed by Louis Leterrier with a script by Dan Mazeau and Justin Lin, who also came up with the story idea alongside Zach Dean. Production on “Fast X” began in April of 2022 with Justin Lin set as director. But it wasn’t long before Lin departed the project citing creative differences. (Lin remains a producer.) Leterrier will also direct “Fast 11.”

You can watch the trailer here:

Diesel, Momoa, Larson, Moreno, Mirren, and Theron star in “Fast X” alongside Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, John Cena, Jason Statham, Sung Kang, Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior, and Scott Eastwood.

“Fast X” is out on May 19.

