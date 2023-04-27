Apple finally releases new stills from ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

For those among us who are extremely and almost terminally online, the single production still from Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” that has been around for almost 12 months has caused quite a stir. See the familiar image below.

“Begging the team behind ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ to release just, like, ONE other still. Just one. For the love of Christ,” podcaster and journalist Scott Wampler tweeted recently to much engagement.

Well, on Thursday, “Killers of the Flower Moon” distributor Apple finally obliged the request. The studio, which will debut “Killers of the Flower Moon” this year, replied to Wampler’s plea with a trio of new production stills. As with the original photo of stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone, the pictures were released first by the independent news organization Osage News.

The new photos offer a first look at Robert De Niro in the Scorsese film, plus an additional look at DiCaprio and Gladstone as well as a shot of Scorsese sitting in a church pew with his lead actress.

Based on the book by David Grann, “Killers of the Flower Moon” is “set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror.”

The hype for “Killers of the Flower Moon” has been building for more than a year. The Scorsese epic – which will run 206 minutes – debuts at the Cannes Film Festival next month and will arrive in theaters on October 6 in a limited release with a wide rollout set for October 20. (Apple partnered with Paramount for the theatrical component and will stream the movie exclusively worldwide later this year.)

“I was… just really impressed by how they managed to bring these historical figures to life and capture the hidden truths about the story,” Grann said previously about the project. “Leo just seemed to just be able to capture the nature of Ernest Burkhart, and the level of complicity of his character, and this evil system. And Lily Gladstone brings Mollie to life with such sensitivity and emotional power, at least in the bits I saw. [Robert] De Niro too [as William Hale]. What I was struck by from Scorsese to the actors was the level of commitment and how much research they did to understand the parts and understand the history.”

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions