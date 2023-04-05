New Netflix political drama ‘The Diplomat’ starring Keri Russell drops first trailer [WATCH]

Netflix this morning released the first trailer for its new political drama “The Diplomat” that stars Keri Russell as the new U.S. Ambassador to the UK. The series will stream an eight-episode first season, premiering on April 20. See the new trailer above.

According to a series release, “The Diplomat” stars Russell as Kate Wyler, a career diplomat who upon being appointed ambassador – a job she’s unsuited for – suddenly finds herself in the middle of a massive diplomacy challenge. Wyler is expected to diffuse international crises, forge strategic alliances in London and adjust to her new place in the spotlight – all while struggling to survive her marriage to fellow career diplomat and political star Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell). Netflix further describes the series as “a high stakes, contemporary political drama about the transcendence and torture of long-term relationships between countries and people.”

Debora Cahn, a writer and producer on “Grey’s Anatomy,” “The West Wing” and “Homeland,” created the series and is the “Diplomat” executive producer and showrunner. The series cast also features David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear and Ato Essandoh. Michael McKean is among the guest stars on a series that filmed in London, Cotswold and Paris.

Russell was a three-time Emmy nominee for drama series lead actress playing a sleeper Russian agent in “The Americans” (nominated in 2016, ’17 and ’18). She won a 1999 SAG Award for “Felicity,” on which Russell starred for four seasons. She currently stars in the comedy feature “Cocaine Bear.”