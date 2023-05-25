New ‘No Hard Feelings’ trailer lets Jennifer Lawrence cut loose [Watch]

Has Jennifer Lawrence entered her Happy Madison stage? That’s one thought one might have while watching the latest red-band trailer for “No Hard Feelings,” the upcoming Sony comedy that has the former Best Actress embracing her silly side for a movie that almost seems like a lost Adam Sandler hit from the ‘90s.

Here’s the premise: “Maddie (Lawrence) thinks she’s found the answer to her financial troubles when she discovers an intriguing job listing: wealthy helicopter parents looking for someone to ‘date’ their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy, and bring him out of his shell before he leaves for college. But awkward Percy proves to be more of a challenge than she expected, and time is running out. She has one summer to make him a man or lose it all.”

The new trailer finds Lawrence in a host of compromising positions while also leaning into her dexterity as a physical comic. Her interplay with Andrew Barth Feldman, who plays the youngster her character is tasked with helping mature, is equally amusing. Lawrence has called the script for “No Hard Feelings” from director Gene Stupnitsky and co-writer John Phillips the “funniest” she’d ever read.

“I guess I like cringe humor,” she told Entertainment Weekly recently. “I do like the idea of comedy that makes people uncomfortable. I love when people are watching through their hands, through their fingers. Nothing makes me happier. And I love a lot of the stuff that Harold Ramis did, his movies.”

“No Hard Feelings” is one of the first major comedy releases of the year – a genre that hasn’t bounced back from the pandemic-era theater closures. “A theatrical release these days is, uh…” Lawrence told Entertainment Weekly before Stupnitsky finished her thought. “It’s a test. You get tested publicly, and everyone knows if you pass through.”

Still, Lawrence is confident in the material: “I feel we’re putting our best foot forward.”

Audiences can be the judge starting on June 23.

