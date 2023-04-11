New unscripted series ‘The Family Stallone’ announces May 17 premiere date, drops official trailer [WATCH]

Sylvester Stallone and his family are getting the Osbournes treatment on Paramount+ with a new reality show launching May 17, an unscripted streaming series that follows the 76-year-old Stallone – a three-time Oscar nominee – his wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone and their daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet as they navigate life together. Watch the official series trailer above.

From the looks of that trailer, the show seems like an opportunity to both promote the careers of the Stallone daughters and matriarch and drive their father/husband slightly nuts. Stallone is currently starring in the dark mob comedy series “Tulsa King” that’s currently prepping for production on its second season. His wife Flavin, from whom Stallone briefly split in 2022, has her own skincare wellness brand. Sophia and Sistine host a podcast together. Scarlet is an aspiring actress who appeared in five episode of the first season of “Tulsa King.”

One surprise in the trailer is the brief appearance of Al Pacino and Dolph Lundgren on camera (?). But beyond that, the glimpse of the show’s style confirms that each family member will have a distinct character role. Sophia is labeled “The Heart,” Sistine “The Risk Taker,” Scarlet “The Scene Stealer,” Flavin “The Queen” and Stallone himself “This Guy.” The daughters make fun of him for originally wanting no part of a reality show, only to have him obsess most about its production (“Am I in the frame?”).

The trailer also hints at the struggles the daughters have going through life with the Stallone name and having such a famous daddy.

