News and Documentary Emmys announce more special honorees: Dan Rather, John Quiñones …

The 2023 News and Documentary Emmys have revealed their Gold and Silver Circle Inductees for their 44th annual event, which will take place during two ceremonies on September 27 and September 28. As the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences explains, “Inductees are exceptional professionals who have performed distinguished service within the television industry, setting standards for achievement, mentoring, leadership and professional accolades for 50 or 25 years, respectively. They represent the best and brightest in the industry.” Those inductees are as follows:

Gold Circle – 2023 News Inductees:

David Martin, National Security Correspondent, CBS News

John Quiñones, ABC News Correspondent, “20/20,” “Nightline,” “Good Morning America” and “What Would You Do,” ABC News

Dan Rather, Anchor, Journalist, Founder, News and Guts

Silver Circle – 2023 News Inductees:

Steve Fastook, Senior Vice President of Operations, CNBC

Kim Godwin, President, ABC News

Rand Morrison, Executive Producer, CBS News Sunday Morning, CBS News

Steve Osunsami, Senior National Correspondent, ABC News

Otto Padron, President & CEO, Meruelo Media

Thomas Snowden, Editor, NBC News

Gold Circle – 2023 Documentary Inductees:

Jon Alpert, Documentarian, Journalist, CoFounder of DCTV

Keiko Tsuno, Documentarian, Journalist, CoFounder of DCTV

Silver Circle – 2023 Documentary Inductees:

Daniel H. Birman, Documentarian, Birman Productions

Lois Vossen, Executive Producer, Independent Lens

Chris White, Executive Producer, American Documentary

NATAS president and CEO Adam Sharp said in a statement, “This year’s Gold and Silver honorees are recognized for their phenomenal and continuing contributions to our television industry. Their persistent excellence of craft has enabled viewers to be better informed about the issues of the day, even as the character of the news cycle has evolved so markedly over the storied course of their careers. We celebrate the courage of these professionals and salute the vital storytelling they bring to our screens.”

