2023 News and Documentary Emmys: Barbara Kopple and Wolf Blitzer will receive Lifetime Achievement Awards

On August 22 the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) announced the two recipients of its Lifetime Achievement Awards at the 44th Annual News and Documentary Emmys, which will be held over two nights on Wednesday, September 27, and Thursday, September 28. News anchor Wolf Blitzer, a 33-year veteran of CNN, and documentarian Barbara Kopple, who won Oscars for “Harlan County U.S.A.” and “American Dream,” will be feted by the academy for their career contributions.

NATAS president and CEO Adam Sharp said in a statement, “We are thrilled to recognize two icons with Lifetime Achievement Emmy Awards. Wolf Blitzer and Barbara Kopple each continue to enjoy successful careers and have made a deep impact in the world of television journalism and documentaries. Through their achievements, they have left indelible marks of distinction on the industry.”

“I am truly honored to receive this esteemed award from the academy,” said Blitzer of the recognition. “When Ted Turner hired me, he told me, ‘Wolf, at CNN, the news comes first’ and that has been my guiding light these 33 years and continues to be my advice to young journalists today. I consider myself incredibly fortunate that I still get up every morning and look forward to going to work and reporting the news with some of the smartest people I know. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of so many talented journalists whom I have worked with, been mentored by, and learned from during my career.”

“I am deeply moved and honored to receive this recognition,” said Kopple. “What it means to me is that the many people whose lives I was lucky enough to film will not be forgotten. They are a treasure to us all. There will be more to come.”

