Next James Bond: 30 actors who could be 007

The conversation about who could be the next James Bond is, seemingly, eternal. And we’re here to keep peddling that topic of discussion until the new 007 is officially announced (and then we’ll start talking about who could be the next Bond after that). Bond boss Barbara Broccoli has said that a new Bond film is some way off still but given that Daniel Craig‘s final outing as Britain’s best spy came in 2021 (“No Time to Die”), surely some news on the new Bond is coming soon? Either way, here are 30 actors we think would be incredible as agent 007.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Taylor-Johnson is fast becoming the bookies’ favorite. Broccoli said that they are looking for an actor to be Bond for around 15 years. At 32, Taylor-Johnson would tick that box. Plus, the actor has some experience in a big franchise — he starred as Pietro Maximoff in the MCU’s “Avengers: Age of Ultron” and as the titular character in “Kick-Ass.” He’s also had a number of movies recently where he has shown off his suaveness alongside his physicality and action chops, such as his roles in Christopher Nolan‘s “Tenet” and the Brad Pitt-starring “Bullet Train.”

Henry Golding

36-year-old Golding is a relative newcomer to the acting game compared to some of his peers on this list. He’s only had 10 feature film credits according to his IMDB. However, the films he has appeared in checks the Bond boxes. He was dreamy, suave, and looked great in a tuxedo in “Crazy Rich Asians;” he was physical and threatening in “The Gentlemen;” and has led the line in action movies and thrillers in “Snake Eyes” and “A Simple Favour.” Golding would be a superb choice.

Henry Cavill

Cavill, 39, is one of the more obvious choices on this list. Long-touted as a potential Bond, Cavill would fit the bill as smoothly as he is. He gave audiences a glimpse of his super-agent chops in his role in Tom Cruise‘s “Mission: Impossible — Fallout,” while he headlined an entire cinematic universe for a while when he was DC’s Superman. So, he knows how to carry a mammoth franchise. He’s also shown wonderful physicality in “The Witcher” and would make for a truly imposing Bond. But would Cavill want to take part in another taxing franchise after his stint in the DCEU?

Chiwetel Ejiofor

At 45, Ejiofor is the oldest actor on this list, so he is likely something of a far-off shout if Broccoli sticks to her 15-year wish. But Ejiofor still fits the bill regardless of age. He’s an Oscar nominee for one and would bring real gravitas and sophistication to the role — he’s also got one hell of a voice that would be perfect for James Bond. The “12 Years a Slave” star featured in the MCU as Baron Mordo in “Doctor Strange” and its sequel, but could he lead the line as the titular character here as the new Bond?

Regé-Jean Page

Page has become one of the fans’ favorites for the role of Bond after his swooning turn as heartthrob Simon Bassett in Netflix’s “Bridgerton.” He certainly fits the Bond bill in that respect and at 34 years old, he’s got a lot of time in him to be Bond. He doesn’t quite have the experience that some of his peers have, although he is currently starring in “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Amongst Thieves.” Still, maybe Broccoli wants someone with a little more experience under their belt.

Tom Hardy

Another name that has been around the Bond block a number of times. In truth, 45-year-old Hardy’s shot at Bond may have been and gone but he’s such a great actor, you can’t not have him on this list. Hardy is a very physical actor and can hold his own against anyone, as shown in his role as Bane in “The Dark Knight Rises.” He also showed how suave he can be in Nolan’s “Inception” and starred as the titular Eddie Brock in “Venom.” Plus, his dual role as the Kray twins in “Legend” proved what an incredible actor he is — at once charming and smooth but also dangerous and volatile. He’d make for a very interesting Bond.

Michael Fassbender

Fassbender is another whose chance at Bond may have already passed but the 46-year-old has a filmography that would suit the role of Bond to a tee. His role as Magneto in the “X-Men” movies had a surprising level of Bondness to them as he hunted down escaped Nazis with a steely coolness. He’s had major roles since then, such as in “Macbeth,” “Steve Jobs,” and “Slow West” but it’s his role in Quentin Tarantino‘s “Inglourious Basterds” that stands out. Fassbender played a British Lieutenant organizing an assassination plot against Hitler — he was refined, debonair, oh-so-gentlemanly, and decent with a handgun. What more could you ask for in a 007?

Richard Madden

Fresh off of leading the line in the MCU’s “Eternals,” the 36-year-old would be an easy choice for Bond producers. He earned a fan following for his role as Robb Stark in “Game of Thrones” and later took the world by storm in “The Bodyguard,” which won him a Golden Globe. It was that latter role, in particular, that has made him such an attractive option as Bond — it’s easy to picture him in a tuxedo clutching a martini after that.

Dev Patel

32-year-old Patel has proven (ever since his “Skin” days) that he can turn his hand to anything. He can handle the lightness and comedy in projects such as “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel,” the action of “Hotel Mumbai,” and the deep emotion of “Lion” (which earned him an Oscar nomination). Recently, he has been the leading man in major movies including “The Personal History of David Copperfield” and “The Green Knight.” He’d be a less obvious choice but a very interesting one as an actor.

Fabien Frankel

The actor only made his ons-screen debut in 2019 — a role in “Last Christmas.” Since then, he’s only starred in four more projects but one of those was “House of the Dragon.” In that HBO show, Frankel plays Ser Criston Cole and demonstrates a magnetic presence while on screen. He is physical, dangerous, alluring, and smoldering — all great characteristics for a Bond. And at 29, he would give Broccoli more time as James Bond than anyone else on this list.

Sam Claflin

The 36-year-old actor gained worldwide recognition for his role as Finnick Odair in “The Hunger Games” series and stole hearts in the emotional Me Before You opposite Emilia Clarke. He also had roles in “Peaky Blinders” and “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides” while he played Mycroft Holmes in Netflix’s “Enola Holmes.” So, his resume is up to scratch in a variety of roles that show off action chops and a penchant for suaveness, but is he a big enough name?

James Norton

Norton, 37, most recently wowed television audiences as the villain in “Happy Valley,” so he may not come to mind immediately when thinking of the heroic Bond. But his roles in “Grantchester” and “War & Peace” certainly do inform audiences that he is debonair and charming. Norton could perhaps bring a little dark edge to the role.

Riz Ahmed

Ahmed — an Oscar winner! (for Best Live-Action Short Film for “The Long Goodbye”) — is 40 years old so time is still on his side but perhaps not quite as much as Broccoli would like. Still, Ahmed has proved himself a wonderful actor in roles such as “Sound of Metal” (which earned him an Oscar nomination), “Mogul Mowgli,” and the acclaimed TV series “The Night Of.” He also has franchise experience, too, with roles in “Venom” and “Rogue One” under his belt.

Aidan Turner

Turner, 39, is another British actor who has made audiences swoon for him in a period drama. There’s something about us Brits and period pieces, huh? Turner, of course, starred in “Poldark” and he has earned a heck of a following thanks to that beloved BBC show. He also played Kili in Peter Jackson‘s “The Hobbit” trilogy, so he knows how big movies work.

Charlie Hunnam

Hunnam, 43, is something of a Tom Hardy type — physical, imposing, a little rough around the edges. He’d make for a superb Bond just the same as Hardy. Hunnam is best known for his role in the TV series “Sons of Anarchy” while he’s had starring roles in “Crimson Peak,” “Children of Men,” and Guy Ritchie‘s “The Gentlemen.” In all of them, he’s shown a great screen presence and an imposing statute worthy of Bond.

Sam Heughan

42-year-old Heughan likely isn’t quite as well known as other names on this list, but he’s no less worthy of inclusion. Heughan stars as Jamie Frazer in “Outlander,” which has a considerable following of its own, while he’s also starred in “The Spy Who Dumped Me” and “Bloodshot.” There will be a certain amount of fans who have Heughan right at the top of the list for their next Bond.

John Boyega

Boyega has big-game experience thanks to his role as Finn in Disney’s “Star Wars” sequel trilogy. He carried the screen there alongside Daisy Ridley and Oscar Isaac and proved he has the charisma to hold his own against the likes of legends such as Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher. He’s since starred as “The Woman King” and Steve McQueen‘s “Small Axe” and, at 31, he’d have a lot of time in the locker to star as Bond.

Nicholas Hoult

Hoult has blossomed from child actor (shout out to the hugely underrated “About a Boy”) to full-on leading man at 33-years-old. He starred as Beast in the “X-Men” movies, rising to prominence, and since had a truly eclectic filmography — from black comedies like “The Favourite” to action thrillers like “Mad Max: Fury Road.” Hoult could do anything you throw at him.

Orlando Bloom

46-year-old Bloom may have missed the Bond boat by now but, if not, he’d do a fine job. The actor broke out as Legolas in “The Lord of the Things” before leading the line and holding his own against Johnny Depp in “Pirates of the Caribbean.” In truth, his role in “Pirates” — full of action, physicality, stunts, tongue-in-cheek wit, and steamy romance scenes — is evidence enough he’d make a great Bond.

Paul Mescal

Mescal, 27, is the youngest actor on this list but arguably the most popular at this moment in time. The actor stole hearts and made audiences completely fall for him in “Normal People” and just earned his first Oscar nomination for “Aftersun.” He will also be Ridley Scott‘s leading man in the upcoming “Gladiator” sequel, so he clearly has the chops to lead an action-fuelled, intense, major role like Bond.

Taron Egerton

Egerton starred in the something-of-a-Bond spoof “Kingsman: The Secret Service” and its sequel. And the 33-year-old actor showed wit and tongue-in-cheek humor to go with his rough-and-ready physicality. Plus, he looked great in a suit and was at home in the gadget-led fight scenes. Egerton would be a great fit.

Jamie Dornan

40-year-old Dornan rose to prominence as Christian Grey in the “50 Shades of Grey” franchise, which proves he has the physical appeal to play Bond, but he also starred in “A Private War” and “Belfast” — two movies that showed he has the acting chops necessary for Bond.

Daniel Kaluuya

Kaluuya broke out in Jordan Peele‘s “Get Out” as a leading man to watch and later solidified that with an Oscar win for “Judas and the Black Messiah.” The 34-year-old was imposing and menacing in “Widows,” has action experience thanks to roles in “Kick-Ass 2” and “Sicario,” and has franchise experience thanks to “Black Panther.”

Tom Hiddleston

42-year-old Hiddleston was, once upon a time, the clear and obvious choice for Bond. He’s suave, smooth, looks great in a suit, and charmed audiences as Loki in the MCU. He also starred in “The Night Manager,” which played out like a James Bond audition as a TV series (spies, guns, action, international espionage, colorful villains, the lot). His name in the conversation as Bond has waned a little since then but he’d still be a great shout.

Damian Lewis

Likewise, Lewis was also top of a lot of people’s Bond lists thanks to his role in “Homeland” — which showed he could handle a role like 007. Again, his name has waned a little but the 52-year-old actor could still pull of Bond — although he may be a little old for the role by now.

Luke Evans

43-year-old Evans would make history as the first openly-gay actor to play Bond but, more than that, he’d be an incredible choice in his own right. He has a smoky, smoldering presence that would suit a character like Bond while his voice would melt hearts as much as the image of him in a tuxedo would. Starring roles in “The Hobbit,” “Beauty and the Beast,” and “The Girl on the Train” have already made clear what a top actor he is.

Idris Elba

Elba has already ruled himself out of the running and, at 50-years-old, is likely too old for the role anyway, but he’d still be many people’s number-one choice. His role as Luther in the TV series of the same name is reason enough as to why he’s such a popular choice — he combines grit and a certain darkness with intelligence and intensity. An obvious choice and rightly so.

James McAvoy

McAvoy, 43, is often overlooked in the conversations around Bond but like his “X-Men” costar Hoult (McAvoy played Professor X), his filmography is so varied that he could play any character in the world (probably). McAvoy is best known for roles in “Atonement,” in which he broke audiences’ hearts opposite Keira Knightley, as well as “Split.” That latter movie showed what a truly remarkable actor he is — if he can play all those different personas, he can play Bond!

Benedict Cumberbatch

Cumberbatch, 46, has already brought to life two iconic fictional characters in Doctor Strange and Sherlock Holmes, why not add a third? He has shown he is capable of playing characters with supreme intelligence, while he also played a spy in the recent thriller “The Courier.” He may be a little less physical than other options on this list but he’d be a different type of Bond, more thoughtful, more intelligent in this modern age.

Ewan McGregor

Hello there! Who could resist Obi-Wan Kenobi himself, McGregor? McGregor has an incredibly diverse filmography to go with his starring role in his “Star Wars” movies, including leading roles in “Moulin Rouge,” “Trainspotting,” and “Doctor Sleep,” and supporting turns in “Birds of Prey,” “Angels and Demons,” and “Black Hawk Down.” At 52, he may be too old for the role but he’s certainly an actor with the appropriate gravitas to play Bond.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions