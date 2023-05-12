‘Next Level Chef’ season 2 episode 14 recap: Who was crowned champion in ‘Next Level Finale’? [LIVE BLOG]

Tonight on “Next Level Chef”: In Part I of the two-hour season 2 finale, each chef must select two different boxes, each representing a state and its local ingredients. They then must conceive a dish that seamlessly infuses both into one unforgettable and inventive fusion dish. Then, in the second half of the finale, the final three chefs must create one dish on each level of the kitchen in just 90 minutes! It is up to the chefs to determine how much time they use on the bottom and middle levels, which will determine how much time they have to make their final dish on the top level.

Eighteen chefs began the journey, three will cook in the finale, and only one will win the one-year mentorship, $250,000 and the title of Next Level Chef in the all-new “Made In America/Next Level Finale” two-hour Season Two finale episode of “Next Level Chef” airing Thursday, May 11 (8:00-10:00PM ET/PT) on FOX. Follow our live blog below.

Joined by two elite names in the food world, chefs Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais, Gordon Ramsay and his co-mentors left no stone unturned, as they scoured the country and hand-picked the best home cooks, social media chefs and professional chefs to be on each of their teams. The winner will receive a $250,000 prize and a one-year mentorship.

Here is the roster of remaining contestants (or scroll through the gallery above for more info on each chef):

Team Arrington: Nuri Muhammad, Omi Hopper, Pilar Moega

Team Blais: Christopher Spinosa

Team Ramsay: Tucker Ricchio

8:00 p.m. — Previously on “Next Level Chef”! The chefs faced a surf and turf challenge and were judged on their interpretation of a land and sea animal — and their ability to put a new, exciting twist on a familiar favorite. Gordon announced the top chef was Tucker. As the overall best of the night, she will cook alone in the top kitchen in tonight’s first challenge. In the cook-off, Omi and Pilar defeated Mehreen Karim, sending the 27-year home cook from Auburn, Alabama packing. Let’s find out who comes out on top tonight!

8:05 p.m. — The Top 5 return to the studio and learn they’ll have 40 minutes to cook an all-American dish. They’ll grab ingredients from two different states and use them to create an amazing fusion dish. Gordon warns them that at the end of today’s challenge, two will secure their spot in the grand finale. The rest will battle it out in the last elimination cook-off for that third and final spot. Tucker heads upstairs to the top kitchen by herself. Chris and Nuri will cook in the middle kitchen. Omi and Pilar will have to cook their way out of the basement.

8:15 p.m. — Gordon tells Tucker not to be to ambitious and “pick smart.” The platform is moving. Tucker takes Texas and California. Chris grabs Washington and Florida. Nuri snags Colorado and Wisconsin. Downstairs Pilar gets Louisiana and Hawaii. Omi is left with Massachusetts and New Mexico. Even though she was given leftovers, Omi is thrilled with the Native American ingredients of New Mexico and the New England charm of Massachusetts. On the middle floor, Nuri is hard at work on a lamb rack. Upstairs, Tucker is grilling steak and fusing it with California produce. Chris is working on salmon from Washington and fruit from Florida. Pilar has collard greens and Mahi Mahi on her mind. Omi jokes she’s “trying not to plate like a Puerto Rican.” Sometimes less is more.

8:30 p.m. — Richard seems concerned about his last Team Blais member. Chris’ ideas can be “so far apart” and in this challenge his states of Washington and Florida don’t seem the most cohesive. Can he bring it together to get to the finale? Downstairs, Nyesha is most concerned about Omi trying to make homemade tortillas, however, she says, “if she can pull it off, this is her spot.” Upstairs, Gordon seems thrilled with the ingredients Tucker has grabbed. He says if she pulls it off, it’s a winning dish. Next, it’s mid-round mayhem! It’s plateware. That’s different. What will take these dishes to the next level visually? That is the test. As time clicks away, the camera zooms in on Chris’ salmon, which he unknowingly threw into a wide open oven. Yikes!

8:32 p.m. — Chris has discovered the oven is open and he promptly slams it shut. Time passes and only 90 seconds remain. It’s time to start plating. Everyone successfully gets their dish on the platform. How will everything taste?

8:40 p.m. — The judges seem impressed with all the dishes at first glance. Pilar’s Hawaii/Louisiana dish is a “bold move.” It’s “moist, flavorsome, next level cooking.” Omi’s Massachusetts/New Mexico dish is visually “odd,” but the tortilla is delicious. Richard would like to have seen the cod delivered in a different way. Chris’ Florida/Washington dish has a beautifully nailed salmon, but the cream sauce is a mistake. Nuri’s Colorado/Wisconsin dish is “delicious,” but Nyesha thinks the potatoes are undercooked. Tucker’s Texas/California dish “looks fantastic” and the peach brings a “beautiful acidity.” Gordon loves the dish.

8:45 p.m. — The judges deliberate and decide the two chefs moving directly into the finale are Pilar and Tucker. That means that Chris, Nuri and Omi will compete in the final cook-off. They’ll take everything they’ve learned and create a show-stopping dish of their choosing. It’s their final chance to show why they deserve a spot in the grand finale.

9:00 p.m. — Chris, Nuri and Omi have 30 minutes to complete this challenge. Gordon acts as mentor and Richard and Nyesha will be the blind judges. Omi’s ocean trout is cooked well and the fresh bread is “insane.” Nyesha would like to have had a sauce. Nuri’s New York strip is cooked perfectly with great attention to detail on the mushroom. Nyesha would have liked more finishing salt to bring it to life. Chris’ veal chop is cooked well and Richard loves that it’s on the bone. Nyesha thinks the gnocchi showcases talent and technique. The chef joining Pilar and Tucker in the grand finale is Chris! Sadly, Nuri and Omi will be heading home.

9:05 p.m. — And then there were three. Chris, Pilar and Tucker enter the studio for the last time in this grand finale. They’ll start off in the basement where they’ll cook a hot appetizer. Then, on the middle floor, they must prepare an amazing seafood dish. Finally they’ll cook a meat entree on the top level. They only have 90 minutes to cook all three dishes and they’ll be in charge of how much time they spend on each floor.

9:10 p.m. — Each mentor has one member of their team remaining in the competition. Before they get started Richard has a chat with Chris, while Gordon speaks to Tucker and Nyesha gives Pilar a pep talk. Season 1 champ, Pyet, has arrived as well. We see how her career has progressed and she’s happy to encourage this year’s finalists. More surprises continue when each finalist’s family members arrive. That was sweet, but it’s time to get this competition started. Let’s go!

9:20 p.m. — The platform descends and the chefs are cooking their hot appetizers in the basement. Pilar and Tucker appear happy with what they’ve grabbed, but Chris isn’t thrilled. He has duck breast and Richard is concerned it will take up a lot of Chris’ time. Tucker is moving quickly, but is her steamed mussels dish complex enough? Pilar’s soft shell crab is the first to finish and she clocks in at just over 21 minutes. Tucker finishes in 23 minutes and Chris finishes close behind. I’m not sure his duck was fully cooked.

9:25 p.m. — The judges will taste each dish as they finish them. Tucker’s mussels aren’t a very technical cook, but the broth is delicious. Richard calls it “safe but delicious.” Pilar’s soft shell crab has great texture contrast, but it needs more pickles and sauce. Nyesha thinks it’s incredible and Gordon calls it “bloody delicious.” Chris’ pan-roasted duck breast and potatoes was “courageous” but undercooked. Thankfully, the potatoes are crispy and the duck tastes good.

9:30 p.m. — The chefs head to the middle floor to cook their sea food dish. The platform descends and Chris is happy to snag halibut. Tucker gets sea bass and Pilar confident with her salmon grab. Nyesha is most concerned about Chris because halibut is a “very unforgiving fish.” It must be cooked perfectly. Meanwhile, Pilar is struggling to get her salmon cooked and Nyesha reminds her she can use the oven. Over at Tucker’s station, she’s made an “awful” sauce and has to start over. Chris finishes this round first, followed closely by Pilar and then Tucker.

9:35 p.m. — It’s time to judge the seafood dishes. Gordon thinks they’re all visually beautiful. Chris was smart to poach his halibut and it’s cooked perfectly. Richard would have loved some butter on it, but Gordon is once again impressed by his courage. Tucker’s sea bass is crispy, beautiful and tastes exceptional. The beet roots have a bit of a raw, muddy flavor. Lastly, Pilar’s blackened salmon has beautiful flavor. Richard wishes it was even spicier, but Gordon thinks it’s perfection.

9:45 p.m. — Everyone heads upstairs for their final entree. It’s a close competition and Tucker is beginning this round about five minutes behind her competitors. Will that hurt her chances of winning? The platform descends and Chris grabs a tomahawk chop. Epic! Pilar grabs a filet mignon. Gordon can’t believe went for the tomahawk — is he an idiot or just a badass? Tucker finally makes her way to the platform and grabs a pork chop.

9:50 p.m. — Chris’ huge piece of meat doesn’t fit in the pan so he has to cut it off the bone. He’s concerned it won’t cook in time. Meanwhile, Gordon looks concerned about Tucker and if she’ll have enough time to finish off her pork chop. Only seven minutes remain in the competition and the cook on Chris’ tomahawk is questionable. Pilar’s filet looks perfect. At last, time expires and the chefs have put their final touches on each dish. Who will come out on top? It’s time for final judgement.

9:55 p.m. — Chris’ tomahawk was a huge accomplishment and the roasted potatoes are beautiful. It’s perfectly cooked and “rustic.” Gordon wishes there were more greens, but he’s being picky. Tucker’s pork chop is “eye catching” and the aioli brings richness. It’s a tasty dish, but it doesn’t need the diced potatoes. Pilar’s filet mignon looks “iconic,” but Nyesha wants more spice. Richard asks what’s not to love about this dish. Gordon thinks it’s “beautifully done.” The judges take some time to deliberate. It’s time for the results.

10:00 p.m. — Gordon asks, “Which chef delivered absolute perfection?” They’ve reached a decision. The winner of “Next Level Chef” is Tucker! She will walk away with a $250,000 cash prize and a one-year mentorship. She says, “This means everything to me. I hope I let girls know you can throw down in the kitchen.”

