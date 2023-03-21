Niall Horan says he’ll return as ‘The Voice’ coach: ‘If they don’t fire me, I’ll be still here’

While no official announcement has been made about the coach line-up for the upcoming 24th season of “The Voice,” one of the current Season 23 coaches, Niall Horan, just said he’ll return … as long as he’s not fired first.

It happened during the fifth episode of NBC’s reality TV singing show, when a contestant named Domenica Coka failed to earn a chair-turn with her rendition of Miley Cyrus‘ “When I Look at You.” The four coaches — Niall, Chance the Rapper, Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson — sent her off with words of encouragement and told her not to give up her dreams of being a singer.

“I really do think that you need to give this another shot next year. And if they don’t fire me, I’ll be still here,” Niall told the 23-year-old from Ecuador, who now resides in Nashville. This is the singer-songwriter’s first season as a coach on “The Voice.” “You’re still young,” Niall declared. “Your voice is really good. And you’ve got so much growing to do. You’re gonna be amazing. There’s absolutely no doubt about that. So please, come back.”

“I won’t be here next year,” Blake chimed in. This is his last season on “The Voice” after 12 years and 23 seasons sitting in his big red chair. The country coach added, “But I’m gonna call Niall and say, ‘How did Domenica do when she came back? Did you get her on your team?’ So come back and do this again.”

Kelly called Domenica’s voice “very powerful” even though she is “so small.” The coach later critiqued, “I felt like it was a little too pitchy at points, but I think you should come back.”

Chance informed the young singer, “You have to keep going, you have to keep working as an artist and working as a performer. I think there are times where the circumstances aren’t all the way built in our favor, but you have an awesome voice. I think you just keep at it.”

Domenica grew up with a lot of jazz and soulful pop music and was hoping to join Niall’s team as she’s a big fan of his storytelling style. As she explained to the camera, her family moved to the United States when she was young because her brother Mateo had leukemia. To this day, they are each other’s biggest supporters and live together in Nashville.

The 24th season is expected to air in the fall on NBC. It will be the first-ever season without Blake Shelton. See all of “The Voice” coaches through the years.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions