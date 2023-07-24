Nicholas Braun (‘Succession’): Emmys 2023 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Nicholas Braun is entering the “Succession” episode “America Decides” as his 2023 Emmy Award submission for Best Drama Supporting Actor. “America Decides” aired on May 14, 2023, and is the eighth episode of the HBO drama’s fourth and final season.

According to the official episode summary, on election night, Tom tries to manage an increasingly chaotic newsroom, while Kendall, Shiv, and Roman spar over the consequences of the result for themselves, the company and the country.

This year marks the third Emmy nomination in the Best Drama Supporting Actor category that Braun has received for “Succession.” He is yet to win. For this 2023 contest, he is competing against his “Succession” castmates Macfadyen, Alan Ruck and Alexander Skarsgard as well as “The White Lotus” players F. Murray Abraham, Theo James, Michael Imperioli and Will Sharpe.



“Succession” received a chart-topping 27 Emmy nominations this year, including Best Drama Series, along with noms for 14 of its acting regulars/guest performers, three directing bids and a writing nomination. The series has earned 55 Emmy nominations all told in its four seasons and won 13 to date.

