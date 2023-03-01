Megan Mullally expects ‘Last of Us’ Emmy nom for husband Nick Offerman: ‘If he doesn’t get it, it’s gonna be weird’

Nick Offerman has been on everyone’s lips ever since audiences discovered his performance in “The Last of Us” episode three, “Long, Long Time.” His sensitive portrayal of a love story after the fall of humanity immediately launched him into the Emmy race for Best Drama Guest Actor. His wife, two-time Emmy winner Megan Mullally (“Will and Grace”) recently told The Wrap that just like millions of HBO viewers, she also expects her husband to finally score a nomination. Watch below.

At the premiere party for season three of her series “Party Down,” Mullally admitted she has a new pet name for her spouse ever since his “Last of Us” episode aired. “He’s gotten so much acclaim for it … so I just started calling him ‘Episode Three’ around the house,” she said with a laugh. “I’m like, ‘Episode Three are you upstairs?’”

When the reporter suggests that Offerman deserves, and is a shoo-in for, an Emmy nomination, Mullally is in firm agreement. “I mean he wouldn’t say that,” says the actress, pointing to her husband’s humble nature. “But I’m saying, like if he doesn’t get it, it’s gonna be weird!”

If Offerman is recognized by the TV academy for “The Last of Us” it will be his first Emmy nomination for acting. Despite bringing the iconic Ron Swanson to life on “Parks and Recreation” for seven years, Emmy voters consistently snubbed the performer. Offerman would later earn three Emmy bids in the Reality Host category for ‘Making it,” where he re-teamed with “Parks and Rec” co-star Amy Poehler.

In “The Last of Us” episode three, Offerman plays a grizzled survivalist named Bill. When a killer fungus wipes out most of humanity, Bill finds himself well-equipped to survive. But he is also quite alone. His solitary existence is shattered when a stranger named Frank (Emmy winner Murray Bartlett) stumbles into town. The pair cautiously lets their guards down while sharing a home cooked meal and fall in love. The episode continues on to depict the joys and sorrows of their life together over nearly 20 years. The conclusion to their lives is both heartbreaking and affirming, as the pair decide to die in each other’s arms.

As Offerman awaits his Emmy fate, he will team up with wife Mullally for their next project. The couple will soon join the cast of Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy” for its fourth and final season. They will play a pair of married professors from New Mexico, Drs. Gene and Jean Thibedeau, who according to production materials “suffer from the most extreme case of deja vu this timeline has ever seen.”

