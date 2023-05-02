AMC boss on when to expect another Nicole Kidman commercial: ‘It’s being decided now’

We come to this place for an update on when the next AMC Theatres commercial with Nicole Kidman might debut.

Speaking to Variety in an interview published on Monday, AMC CEO Adam Aron discussed when his company might release a sequel to the viral Kidman ad.

“It’s being decided right now. I’m not sure when we’re going to do it — this year or next year,” Aron said. “One version has been written, but whether that’s the one we make or not, I don’t know. We’ll all see it together. We’ll try to live up to your expectations when the time comes.”

As part of the “We Make Movies Better” marketing campaign, AMC debuted the Kidman commercial in the summer of 2021 as moviegoers were once again returning to theaters as the worst days of the coronavirus pandemic began to ebb. The spot, written by Billy Ray (“Captain Phillips”) includes numerous memorable and widely memed lines like, “We come to this place for magic” and “somehow, heartbreak feels good in a place like this.” The commercial became part of the cultural fabric over the next year, with a spoof on “Saturday Night Live” and even a mention at this year’s Oscars when host Jimmy Kimmel congratulated Kidman on being freed from her AMC prison. (It was a joke.)

“That’s the highest compliment we can be paid. That says our commercial hit the American zeitgeist,” Aron said of the Kimmel punchline.

Last year, Ray revealed he had written a sequel to the commercial but acknowledged he didn’t even think about trying to capture lightning in a bottle a second time.

“For me, you don’t try to top it. You don’t try to duplicate it. You do something very different that has a little bit of a wink toward the original,” he said in an interview with Variety. “It acknowledges the iconic nature of the original, but it doesn’t try to [recapture] it.”

While Aron said no timeline is set for the sequel spot, he did claim Kidman has been “happy to hear” the response the ad has gotten over the last two years.

“On June 10, Nicole Kidman is being honored by the American Film Institute and getting its 49th Life Achievement Award. AMC is going to be a major sponsor of that gala in great tribute to the First Lady of AMC, Nicole Kidman,” he said. “Becoming associated with her has been one of the smartest marketing decisions that I’ve been a part of for the last 40 years.”

