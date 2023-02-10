Niecy Nash-Betts (‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’) on what it felt like having creator Ryan Murphy on set: ‘OK. No pressure.’ [Q&A Video]

“I just remember (co-creator and executive producer) Ryan (Murphy) coming in and saying, ‘I wanna be here for this’,” recalled Niecy Nash-Betts of the scene in the seventh episode of the enormously popular Netflix limited series “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” in which the notorious convicted serial killer and cannibal offers his next-door neighbor a mystery meat sandwich. “And oh man, the pressure. That was the thing that made me go, ‘Oh God.’ The person crafting all of this was basically saying, ‘Now act.’ OK. No pressure.” It was part of a Thursday afternoon SAG Awards Q&A event at Neuehouse Hollywood moderated by series co-director Paris Barclay featuring star Evan Peters (who portrays Dahmer) and Nash-Betts (neighbor Glenda Cleveland). Watch the panel video above.

Prior to the Q&A, the audience had screened the seventh episode of the 10-episode series, entitled “Cassandra,” that includes the tense 7 1/2-minute scene of Dahmer offering his neighbor a sandwich gift, allegedly to try to convince her to withdraw her eviction request. It’s quite the actors’ showcase – hence, Murphy’s insistence on being there to watch. But Peters said he recalled the moment somewhat differently than did his co-star. “I remember Ryan watching it when we ran through it a few times,” he said, “but he didn’t have many notes. He gave us the creative freedom to play around with it.”

Both Nash-Betts and Peters have won major awards for their role in “Dahmer – Monster” – Nash-Betts a Critics Choice and Peters a Golden Globe. Peters also won an Emmy the year before for “Mare of Easttown.” And both he and Nash-Betts are nominated for SAG Awards. Peters discussed on Thursday how his massive preparation for the role helped him nail his performance. “I just approached it as a psychological study,” he said. “I read all the books and articles, psychology reports and learned history that I could. I also tried to learn why someone would do something like (Dahmer) did…It became an obsession he couldn’t control anymore and he completely lost himself.”

Nash-Betts, meanwhile, is proud to have worked on a project that brought the names of Dahmer’s victims to light. “For a long time, we just knew Jeffrey Dahmer and that’s he’d killed a bunch of people,” said Nash-Betts, whose character is something of a victim composite. “But who were these people? I’m grateful they were able to be unpacked and delivered to the world in such a way that you understand the depth of the havoc wreaked in each of these families’ lives. I know it’s a hard watch for some, but I’m happy you got to meet the people who you may otherwise have not gotten to know.”

