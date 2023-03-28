‘Night Court’ is back in session and hoping to win even more Emmys

With the amount of press that NBC is putting behind it and the favorable reviews it’s been receiving, the “Night Court” revival is going to be looking to see if it can replicate the same success the original had at the Emmy Awards. Over the course of its nine-season run from 1984 until 1992, the show amassed 31 Emmy nominations and won seven of them.

Most notably, four of those wins were in Best Comedy Supporting Actor for John Larroquette for playing the scummy and perpetual womanizing prosecutor Dan Fielding. He won the category every year from 1985-1988. After his fourth victory, Larroquette did not submit himself for Emmy consideration for the rest of the show’s run. He will be gunning to get back into the race this year, only this time in Best Comedy Actor as Fielding takes on the lead public defender role. In the reboot, India de Beaufort plays the prosecutor and will be trying to get into Best Comedy Supporting Actress.

The show’s three other Emmy victories came in tech categories: Editing for a Multi-Camera Series (1987), Sound Mixing for a Comedy Series (1989) and Technical Direction/Camera/Video for a Series (1989).

The original was able to make it into the Best Comedy Series race three times: 1985, 1987 and 1988. It lost those races to “The Cosby Show,” “The Golden Girls” and “The Wonder Years,” respectively. The revival is now hoping to earn a Best Comedy Series bid and avenge those losses from 35 years ago.

The late Harry Anderson scored three Emmy bids for Best Comedy Actor for playing Judge Harry T. Stone from 1985-87. He lost the first time to Robert Guillaume for “Benson” and the other two times to Michael J. Fox for “Family Ties.” Melissa Rauch, who now plays Stone’s daughter who’s also a judge, could end up following in Anderson’s footsteps as she contends in Best Comedy Actress.

Two other supporting actors scored Emmy notices: Paula Kelly for playing public defender Liz Williams during the show’s first season and Selma Diamond (posthumously) for playing wise-cracking bailiff Selma Hacker the following year. Both of them lost to Rhea Perlman for “Cheers.” Lacretta will be looking to bring the show’s bailiff back to the Emmys this go-around.

There is awards hope specifically for Larroquette, as several actors from other recently rebooted shows wound up with fresh Emmy nominations. The most notable of these were Jason Bateman in Best Comedy Actor for “Arrested Development” in 2013 and Laurie Metcalf in Best Comedy Supporting Actress for “Roseanne” in 2018.

