Jennifer Lawrence’s ‘raunchy’ comedy ‘No Hard Feelings’ has audiences laughing, but not critics [Review Round-Up]

On June 23, 2023, Sony Pictures released the comedy “No Hard Feelings,” which received mixed reviews but an audience score of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes. Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence stars as Maddie, a woman hired by the wealthy parents of an introverted 19-year old to date him before he goes off to college. Much to her surprise, this proves to be no easy task. The ensemble cast includes Andrew Barth Feldman, Matthew Broderick, Laura Benanti and Natalie Morales. Read our full review round-up below.

Carla Hay of Culture Mix was less than impressed, calling the film cliché ridden and not funny. She writes, “Lawrence has skilled comedic timing in many of her scenes. The problem is that her dialogue and the movie’s scenarios are so horrible or formulaic, it doesn’t matter how good her acting is in the movie (and her acting isn’t that great), it’s all cancelled out by this barrage of mind-numbing and often dull comedy. There’s a really good scene where Maddie and Percy have dinner together at a restaurant, and she pressures him to spontaneously start playing a piano that’s in the room. But that type of scene is few and far in between in this tacky and unimaginative movie that is ultimately a big step down and a total embarrassment for Oscar winner Lawrence.”

Jacob Smith of Bounding Into Comics notes that Lawrence has had an interesting career since her Oscar win before adding that it is a strange choice to revive the sex comedies of the 1980s. “’No Hard Feelings’ wants to appeal to the nostalgia of old school sex comedies but with a progressive slant, but that audience doesn’t exist.” He concludes, “In terms of acting, Lawrence does a pretty solid job of trying to shake-up her image, even going so far as to do a full-frontal nudity scene that’s played up as one of the biggest comedic moments of the entire movie.”

Eze Baum of This Week Media says that Lawrence and Feldman are excellent before adding that the film is far from perfect. Baum adds, “The script, written by (director) Gene Stupnitsky (‘Good Boys,’ ‘Bad Teacher’) and John Phillips (whose only other writing credit is ‘Dirty Grandpa’), isn’t inherently funny on its own, desperately hoping that the people delivering the dialogue can sell it better than it’s written. That’s not to say that it’s all bad — Andrew Barth Feldman reacting to the sound of a pool ball being hit is one of many genuine laugh-out-loud moments — but it’s incredibly generic when it comes to the specific plot beats, though the story is something we haven’t really seen done before. That said, the plot can feel incredibly dated, though it maintains the best parts of the raunchy comedies that came before it.”

Dom Robinson of DVDfever.co.uk says, “There’s a fair number of humourous lines in this, although it’s not exactly a constant bellylaugh comedy, and you can get the measure of the script when, since Percy works at a dog rescue centre, Maddie enquires, ‘Can I touch your Wiener?'” Robinson adds, “’No Hard Feelings’ highlights the problem in life, which shows how easy it is for a woman to get a date, compared to a man. And despite a nice piano rendition of Hall & Oates’ Maneater, the film’s premise is completely ridiculous. It doesn’t outstay its welcome, but don’t expect a comedy to watch again and again, especially since no-one’s really putting in the effort.”

