Jennifer Lawrence gets raunchy in R-rated ‘No Hard Feelings’ trailer [Watch]

They don’t make comedies like they used to anymore, except when they do: Say hello to “No Hard Feelings,” the late ‘90s/early ‘00s-style sex comedy that just got a raunchy red band trailer on Thursday.

Jennifer Lawrence stars as Maddie, a thirtysomething woman from Montauk, Long Island who’s having serious financial troubles. She’s an Uber driver, but her tow truck driver ex-boyfriend (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) took her car because she wasn’t paying her loan. If she doesn’t have a car, she can’t earn money, and she’ll lose her house. In desperation, she answers a Craigslist ad posted by wealthy helicopter parents (Matthew Broderick and Laura Benanti), who want her to “date” their awkward, virginal 19-year-old son Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman) before he goes off to Princeton in the fall. In exchange, they’ll give her a Buick Regal. Over the course of the summer, Maddie and Percy both learn a lot from each other and figure out what they want out of life.

The movie was directed by Gene Stupnitsky (“Good Boys”) from a script by Stupnitsky and John Phillips. (Stupnitsky also co-created the comedy series “Jury Duty,” which got a trailer earlier this week.) Natalie Morales and Scott MacArthur round out the cast.

It’s arguably the first pure comedy movie in which Lawrence has ever starred. She became a movie star in 2010, so that should tell you something about the state of theatrical comedy in the past decade. But hey, maybe this will be the one that revitalizes R-rated comedy at the multiplex. As with “Causeway” last year, Lawrence is a producer on “No Hard Feelings.” As she told the New York Times, “I just want to laugh for two hours and forget about the fact that America is slipping into autocracy.” Will audiences agree? We’ll find out when “No Hard Feelings” hits theaters on June 23.

