HBO drama chief: No ‘Succession’ spin-offs coming

In a new interview with Deadline, HBO drama boss Francesca Orci said it was highly unlikely “Succession” creator Jesse Armstrong will go forward with any spin-offs following the series finale on Sunday.

“I’ll never say never but my instinct and based on a number of conversations about the evolution of ‘Succession’ and these characters, at this stage, there is no intention of spinning any one character off,” Orsi said. “Jesse, should he do a series again, I think it will be entirely original. Whether it’s based on IP or not, I’m not sure, but it will be a new show, a new idea entirely.”

Orci said while her current working relationship with Armstrong has come to an end, she’s excited to collaborate with him again in the future.

“There is maybe sadness in that I don’t have the opportunity to build something with him — at least not for now. I’m not sure what he’s going to be doing next, and I’m looking forward to sitting with him after the writers’ strike and seeing what he’d like to do,” she said. “He’s an original thinker, and I have no doubt that he’s going to impress us and move us once again with something new at some point.”

Fans of “Succession” have speculated that there could be enough material for a spin-off of the show – perhaps one focused on Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) and Greg Hirsch (Nicholas Braun), a.k.a. “The Disgusting Brothers” – but Armstrong has never fully committed to the idea. Back in February, when Armstrong announced the fourth season had been planned as the show’s last, the creator said the story was “complete.”

“But the feeling that there could be something else in an allied world, or allied characters, or some of the same characters—that’s also strong in me,” he added while speaking to The New Yorker. “I have caveated the end of the show, when I’ve talked to some of my collaborators, like: Maybe there’s another part of this world we could come back to, if there was an appetite? Maybe there’s something else that could be done, that harnessed what’s been good about the way we’ve worked on this. So that is another true feeling.”

The final episode of “Succession” airs Sunday on HBO. “I will refrain from teasing anything, but I will say that Jesse brings us to a very profound, astute, and very honest end,” Orsi said to Deadline.

