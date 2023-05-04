Olivia Culpo (‘The Masked Singer’ UFO) unmasked interview: ‘I’m no Nicole Scherzinger’

On Wednesday night’s “The Masked Singer, the final four competed for a spot in the coveted semi-finals, performing hit songs from artists across the pond. After her rendition of “Tears Dry On Their Own” by Amy Winehouse, UFO was eliminated in fourth place. Panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger all failed to guess model and 2012 Miss Universe, Olivia Culpo, was singing spaceship.

“I’m no Nicole Scherzinger,” the pageant queen told Nick Cannon during her unmasked interview. When asked if she plans to take singing more seriously now, the quarterfinalist revealed, “The singing in the shower that I do, I’m just going to make it a little bit more professional. Just bump it up a notch.” In closing, she told her fans and the panelists, “Thank you so much for this opportunity. I really do feel like although I had a mask on, this is more of my personality that I got to share for the first time. So much of what I do is not about that or people don’t want to see your personality. This was really, really fun for me.”

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ reveals for all seasons: Celebrities and costumes through the years

Prior to Olivia’s reveal, the panelists submitted final guesses as to who they thought was hiding inside UFO: Molly Sims (Robin), Gigi Hadid (Jenny), Rebecca Romijn (Ken) and Lily Collins (Nicole).

UFO was the 18th act eliminated from Season 9 of “The Masked Singer.” His elimination was preceded by Dick Van Dyke as Gnome, Sara Evans as Mustang, Howie Mandel as Rock Lobster, Debbie Gibson as Night Owl, Grandmaster Flash as Polar Bear, Michael Bolton as Wolf, Malin Akerman as Squirrel, Lele Pons as Jackalope, Alexa Bliss as Axolotl, Holly Robinson Peete as Fairy, George Wendt as Moose, Christine Quinn as Scorpio, Dee Snider as Doll, Alicia Witt as Dandelion, Melissa Joan Hart as Lamp, Lou Diamond Phillips as Mantis and Keenan Allen as Gargoyle.