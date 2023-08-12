Olivia Rodrigo (‘Bad Idea Right?’): She’s obsessed with her ex in 2nd video and single from ‘Guts’ [WATCH]

Olivia Rodrigo‘s debut album “Sour” chronicled a devastating breakup. Her follow-up album, “Guts,” drops on September 8, and it already sounds like she’s still nursing relationship wounds. Its lead single “Vampire” was about being used and taken advantage of by a no-good “bloodsucker.” But its second single, “Bad Idea Right?,” which was released on August 11, depicts her boomeranging back to an unnamed ex against her better judgment. Watch the video above.

“Haven’t heard from you in a couple of months, but I’m out right now and I’m all f*cked up and you’re calling my phone,” she sings. “Seeing you tonight, it’s a bad idea right? Seeing you tonight — f*ck it, it’s fine.” Like most of her output, “Bad Idea Right?” was co-written by Rodrigo and Dan Nigro and produced by Nigro. The visual is directed by Petra Collins, who previously earned a Grammy nomination for Best Music Video for her work on Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U.” She also helmed “Vampire,” which is currently nominated for an MTV Video Music Award for Video of the Year.

Rodrigo won three Grammys in her breakthrough era: Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance for “Drivers License,” and Best Pop Vocal Album for “Sour,” which also picked up a bid for Album of the Year (that prize ultimately went to Jon Batiste‘s “We Are”). She also received three MTV Video Music Awards and is nominated five more times at the VMAs this year. But what do you think of her latest? Vote in our poll below to let us know which of the first two singles from “Guts” is your favorite.

