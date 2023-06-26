Olivia Rodrigo’s got ‘Guts’: Pop star announces sophomore album and release date

Olivia Rodrigo has announced the title and release date for her hotly anticipated sophomore album. It’s called “Guts” and drops on September 8, which is just in time to qualify for the 2024 Grammys before the September 15 eligibility cutoff. Will she make a strong last impression on voters? And can she win the top categories that eluded her in 2022? This year has been relatively lean when it comes to high-profile awards contenders, so if her next effort is as critically and commercially successful as her first, watch out for her in Album of the Year.

Rodrigo took off like a rocket at the beginning of 2021, achieving immediate success that’s just about unheard of for a new artist. Previously best known for her role on “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” her debut single “Drivers License” debuted at number-one on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed there for eight weeks. Her next single, “Deja Vu,” was another top-10 hit. And her third single, “Good 4 U,” returned her to the top of the Hot 100. Then her debut album “Sour” was released to critical acclaim and massive streaming success. In 2021 she simply couldn’t miss, and she eventually won the Grammy for Best New Artist in what by then had become a foregone conclusion.

That means the bar for her next album may be set impossibly high, though. Can she live up to the expectation she has set for herself? The teenage music prodigy who came right before her, Billie Eilish, had similarly high expectations going into her second album, “Happier Than Ever,” which proved to be a success, though not at the scale of her studio debut “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” And it didn’t win her any Grammys despite its seven nominations. Still, there are much worse paths for an artist to follow. Or maybe the hits will just keep on coming and Rodrigo will win Record, Album, and Song of the Year to go along with her Best New Artist trophy.

