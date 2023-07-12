Olivia Rodrigo vs. Taylor Swift: Their albums may go head-to-head at the Grammys

Olivia Rodrigo’s sophomore studio album, “Guts,” is already looking like another big success for the pop starlet. It’s led by the single “Vampire,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 while earning acclaim from critics and audiences alike. “Guts” is slated for a September 8 release, meaning it would just qualify for this Grammy season. Coming off three Grammys for her “Sour” era, Rodrigo is already being touted as a possible winner in some categories for 2024, particularly in the pop field. But could Rodrigo beat what looks like an unbeatable album by Taylor Swift, “Midnights“?

Obviously the album hasn’t come out yet, but if “Vampire” is any indication, “Guts” will likely have a similar sound to “Sour” but with a bit more maturity. This could be just what Rodrigo needs for the Grammys. Since “Sour” won Best Pop Vocal Album in 2022, it’s safe to say that voters do really like that sound. However, Grammy voters also really love to see artists evolve, and might be harsher to past winners when it comes to this. If “Guts” feels too much like “Sour,” they might hold off on rewarding Rodrigo again. However, if the new album does feel more mature, even if it shares similarities to its predecessor, voters could think it’s bold enough to honor Rodrigo a second time.

However, voters don’t love repeat winners for Pop Vocal Album. To date, the only artists to win the category more than once are Kelly Clarkson (“Breakaway” and “Stronger”) and Adele (“21” and “25“). In Adele’s case, her emotional adult contemporary sound was too Grammy-bait for her not to win, not to mention that “25” broke a record for the biggest debut sales week ever in the United States and kept racking up sales for the entire year. Clarkson, however, had to wait seven years for her second win, and her album contained one of her biggest hits, “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You).”

Both Swift and Rodrigo have won the category once, so a repeat win for either would be a big deal. Swift would fit the Clarkson mold, with an eight year gap between her 2016 win for “1989” and these upcoming Grammys. It would make sense, though, given that “Midnights” is a new career peak for Swift that contains one of her biggest hits, “Anti-Hero,” so voters might think she deserves to be in that exclusive two-time-winners club. It also doesn’t hurt that Swift already probably came close to winning again: she was widely predicted to prevail in 2021 for “Folklore,” but she lost to Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia.” Rodrigo’s case would be more like Adele’s win: triumphing for consecutive albums and in a shorter timespan simply because the music is irresistible to pop voters.

Of course, we’re all gonna have to wait to listen to “Guts” to render a final verdict, but the hype around the album suggests it’ll do very well. It would then be interesting to see a Swift vs. Rodrigo showdown, since “Midnights” has been the presumed front-runner in the category for ages now. Swift is also Rodrigo’s biggest inspiration, as she’s shown she was a die-hard Swiftie growing up. Who wins could be especially significant because Rodrigo could solidify herself as a Grammy darling, or Swift could reassert herself as the most respected artist of her generation by her peers. I’d suggest you get your popcorn ready, because this Grammy season just got a whole lot more exciting.

