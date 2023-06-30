Olivia Rodrigo (‘Vampire’): Fans say ‘that girl has some balls’ as they react to her bold new single and video [WATCH]

“‘Bloodsucker, fame f*cker’ is an incredibly bold hook for a pop album lead single, especially from a young star on Olivia’s level. My biggest worry about the ‘Guts’ era was that she’d be playing it safe, but now I know that girl has some balls. With this level of fearlessness, she’s here to stay,” says our forum poster Heptapod. They’re reacting to “Vampire,” the lead single and music video from Olivia Rodrigo‘s upcoming sophomore album “Guts.” Watch the video above, and join the discussion here in our forums.

“Vampire” falls in line with the he-done-me-wrong themes she covered for much of her previous album, “Sour.” “I loved you truly,” she sings. “Gotta laugh at the stupidity.” He’s “bleeding me dry like a goddamn vampire.” Poster Mood reacts saying, “You can tell that Olivia Rodrigo has been hanging out with Alanis Morissette. I think the instrumentation could’ve gone harder but the song is okay.” Adds Bridgers13, “‘Vampire’ didn’t do it for me like ‘Drivers License’ at the first listen but I still liked it. Excited for the album!”

Others are more enthusiastic, like LawC who writes, “Rodrigo just flipped the entire race. ‘Vampire’ is a strong ROTY/SOTY contender [at the Grammys], and if the rest of the album delivers in the same way, she may even be looking at her first AOTY trophy. A total game changer in this eligibility period.” Kaylie thinks the song is “incredible. The build up in the last half is insane. Wasn’t expecting that. So happy that this wasn’t a full-on ballad.” What do you think of “Vampire.” Does it make you more or less excited for the rest of the album to come on September 8?

