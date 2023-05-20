‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ character Rick Dalton has died according to Quentin Tarantino

Let’s call this a fauxbituary. On Friday, The Video Archives Podcast – the show director Quentin Tarantino hosts with his longtime friend and “Pulp Fiction” co-writer and Oscar winner Roger Avary – announced that Rick Dalton, the “Bounty Law” star who helped thwart the murder of actress Sharon Tate, had died at the age of 90.

We are saddened by the news of the passing of actor Rick Dalton, best known for his roles in the hit TV series Bounty Law and The Fireman trilogy. Rick passed away peacefully in his home in Hawaii and is survived by his wife Francesca. RIP Rick Dalton 1933-2023 pic.twitter.com/j51sNEh7AP — The Video Archives Podcast (@VideoArchives) May 19, 2023

“I was never actually that big of a fan of Rick Dalton, but seeing how upset Quentin is today and how inconsolable he is has me wanting to see ‘The Fireman 2’ again. My favorite Dalton film,” Avary, keeping up the bit, wrote on Twitter.

I was never actually that big of a fan of Rick Dalton, but seeing how upset Quentin is today and how inconsolable he is has me wanting to see The Fireman 2 again. My favorite Dalton film. https://t.co/Se8957tZcQ — Roger Avary (@AVARY) May 19, 2023

At the New Beverly Cinema in Los Angeles, the movie theater Tarantino has owned since 2007, Dalton received a tribute on the marquee.

IN LOVING MEMORY

RICK DALTON

1933 – 2023

"A WONDERFUL ACTOR" pic.twitter.com/YnBaJXK9Hy — New Beverly Cinema (@newbeverly) May 20, 2023

Dalton, of course, was played by Leonardo DiCaprio in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Tarantino’s alternate-history epic that imagines what might have happened if a struggling television actor (DiCaprio) and his stuntman buddy, Cliff (played by Brad Pitt), had been around to stop the Manson Family murders. The role is considered one of DiCaprio’s greatest.

“We looked at a lot of different actors as a template for who Rick might be, from Edd Burns to Ty Hardin, and then I sort of…in watching all of this television and all of these B films, like ‘The Guns of the Magnificent Seven.’ I’d watched a lot of different Westerns, but I started to delve into television because I was like OK, this is what happens to Rick afterward. I wanted to know about what Rick is doing now, and the fact that he belongs to this generation of actors that didn’t really study the craft,” DiCaprio said of the character in 2019. “This guy came from the Midwest, hung out in Hollywood and tried to get a foot in the door, but didn’t try to necessarily elevate. And he’s pissed off at the industry that they don’t recognize his talent and his potential. That’s what this little girl sort of represents, and I thought it was his great celebration of our culture in Los Angeles, and cinema, and those people that never quite made that transition. I was really touched by the beauty of his relationship with this young, who is like, aren’t we lucky? Yeah, you didn’t make the Steve McQueen transition from television to movies, but nonetheless, aren’t we lucky to be working in this town? I really queued into that, and then of course the great relationship between Rick and Cliff.”

According to The Video Archives Twitter account, the next episode of the podcast will be devoted to Dalton’s career.

Because of his passing, the episode for Rollerball has been postponed. Instead, we will come back on Tuesday with a memorial episode designed by Quentin that features some of Rick’s best roles. — The Video Archives Podcast (@VideoArchives) May 19, 2023

Tarantino has talked previously about Dalton’s career – or at least the career the filmmaker wrote for him. “I wrote ‘The Films of Rick Dalton book,’” he said on a podcast in 2021. “It’s written as if Rick is real. You know, they have ‘The Films of Charles Bronson’ and ‘The Films of Anthony Quinn,’ well, it’s done like that, with synopsis and then some critical quotes from the time, and the book goes through every one of Rick’s movies that he did, leading to the end of his career in 1988, I believe, and every one of his episodic television shows.”

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions