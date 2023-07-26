Meryl Streep is a prime suspect in the ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3 trailer

“Only Murders in the Building”? More like only murders in the theater. Hulu finally dropped the Season 3 trailer of the murder mystery on Wednesday, giving us a glimpse of Meryl Streep and more Paul Rudd in action.

Season 3 finds Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) investigating the death of Ben Glenroy (Rudd), an actor in Oliver’s play “Death Rattle,” co-starring Charles, who collapsed on stage on opening night in the final moments of the Season 2 finale.

“My show is hanging by a thread here,” Oliver tells Mabel in the trailer. “Finding this killer is the only way you’ll have a show,” she replies.

SEE Martin Short’s 2023 Emmy episode submission for ‘Only Murders in the Building’ revealed

On their murder board is, well, everyone in the “Death Rattle” cast, which includes Loretta (Streep) and Kimber (Ashley Park). Pause here for Streep to show off her legendary accent work during the “Death Rattle” table read that befuddles Ben and Oliver and Martin pronouncing “meme” the only way he can. Besides Streep and Park, other Season 3 additions include Jesse Williams as Tobert (not a typo), Linda Emond and a previously unannounced Matthew Broderick. Returning guest stars include Tina Fey, Jane Lynch and Da’Vine Joy Randolph.

The 10-episode third season premieres with two episodes on Tuesday, Aug. 8 on Hulu. That just so happens to be nine days before Phase 2 Emmy voting begins. Season 2 earned 11 nominations, including Best Comedy Series and Best Comedy Actor for Short, the only one of the main trio to score a bid.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy winners by Sept. 18

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?