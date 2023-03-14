Emmy watch: Meryl Streep joins ‘Only Murders in the Building’ for Season 3 [WATCH]

The highly anticipated third season of “Only Murders in the Building” still has no set release date, but fans of the Hulu comedy series have been given a taste of the new episodes that are expected to stream this summer. In addition to once again starring beloved trio Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, the upcoming season will include special guest appearances by such high-profile performers as Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd. A teaser trailer, which aired Sunday night during the 95th Oscars, is available to watch above.

Created by Martin and John Hoffman (“Looking”; “Grace and Frankie”), “Only Murders in the Building” follows three New York City apartment dwellers who, despite their many differences, share a special bond based on their obsession with true crime stories. The third season picks up where the second left off, with the former podcast co-hosts and successful mystery solvers being drawn back into the world of sleuthing despite having tried to move on with their lives.

The teaser reaffirms that, as seen in the season two finale, stage actor Ben Glenroy (Rudd) is the victim this time (or is he?). This sets viewers up for flashback-heavy episodes in which Charles (Martin), Oliver (Short), and Mabel (Gomez) will presumably learn the clues that will help them solve the future murder case. We get a glimpse of Glenroy when he was alive and well, and of Streep’s undisclosed character, who appears to be another, somewhat absentminded theatrical performer.

“Only Murders in the Building” received 14 Primetime Emmy notices for its inaugural season, winning three creative arts awards. The show has also been lauded by the Producers Guild of America, the Cinema Audio Society, and the Motion Picture Sound Editors. Included among its team of executive producers are Ben Smith (“Barry”) and Emmy nominees Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal (“This Is Us”).

