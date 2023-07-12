‘Oppenheimer’ premiere reactions: ‘Incredible’ Christopher Nolan drama is a ‘spectacular achievement’

Oppenheimer
Universal

Now it has become “Oppenheimer,” the destroyer of doubts.

On Tuesday, Christopher Nolan’s drama debuted in Paris, meaning the lid has been officially raised on one of the year’s most-anticipated projects. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the early response from those critics and journalists who have seen “Oppenheimer” is effusive.

“Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ is truly a spectacular achievement, in its truthful, concise adaptation, inventive storytelling and nuanced performances from Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, and the many, many others involved —- some just for a scene,” Lindsay Bahr from the Associated Press wrote on Twitter. “It’s hard to talk about something as dense as this in something as silly as a tweet or thread but ‘Oppenheimer’ really is a serious, philosophical, adult drama that’s as tense and exciting as ‘Dunkirk.’ And the big moment – THAT MOMENT – is awe-inspiring.” 

Here’s Vulture critic Bilge Ebiri: “‘Oppenheimer’ is…incredible. The word that keeps coming to mind is ‘fearsome.’ A relentlessly paced, insanely detailed, intricate historical drama that builds and builds and builds until Nolan brings the hammer down in the most astonishing, shattering way.”

MTV’s Josh Horowitz with a bit of a brag: “‘Oppenheimer’ is one of if not Nolan’s best work. And that comes from a huge Nolan admirer. I’ve seen it twice. Impeccable immersive filmmaking of the highest order. Cillian Murphy gets the role he deserves. In love with [Robert] Downey’s work. This one demands your attention.”

“Oppenheimer” is Nolan’s three-hour epic about J. Robert Oppenheimer, the man often referred to as the “father of the Atomic bomb.” Murphy plays the title character, his first major lead role in a Nolan project despite numerous previous collaborations, with Downey and Damon in major supporting roles. The expectations for the film are high, both in terms of its box office and awards prospects.

Universal will release “Oppenheimer” on July 21. Some more reactions to the premiere can be found below.

