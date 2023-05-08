Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ gets its best trailer yet [Watch]

The 2024 Oscars race received a jolt on Monday morning with the debut of a new trailer for Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer.”

In the best teaser yet for Nolan’s upcoming drama about J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb, title star Cillian Murphy and supporting player Matt Damon as Lt. General Leslie Groves Jr. are given the lion’s share of material. A particularly pithy exchange:

Groves: “Are we saying there’s a chance that when we push that button, we destroy the world?”

Oppenheimer: “The chances are near zero.”

Groves: “Near zero?”

Oppenheimer: “What do you want from theory alone?”

Groves: “Zero would be nice.”

Murphy has appeared in six Nolan films including “Oppenheimer,” but the upcoming Universal release is the first time the “Batman Begins” star has taken a lead role for the filmmaker. “You realize this is a huge responsibility. He was complicated and contradictory and so iconic,” Murphy said recently about playing Oppenheimer. “But you know you’re with one of the great directors of all time. I felt confident going into it with Chris. He’s had a profound impact on my life, creatively and professionally. He’s offered me very interesting roles over and I’ve found all of them really challenging. And I just love being on his sets.”

Nolan has assembled an all-star cast for “Oppenheimer.” In addition to Murphy and Damon, the film stars Emily Blunt as biologist and botanist Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer, Robert Downey, Jr. as Lewis Strauss, a founding commissioner of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission, Florence Pugh as psychiatrist Jean Tatlock, Benny Safdie as theoretical physicist Edward Teller, Michael Angarano as Robert Serber, and Josh Hartnett as American nuclear scientist Ernest Lawrence.

Other members of the cast include Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Dane DeHaan, Dylan Arnold, David Krumholtz, Alden Ehrenreich, and Matthew Modine.

Nolan wrote the script for the film based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer” by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin.

“Oppenheimer” is out on July 21.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions