‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ or ‘Everything Everywhere’ would be 9th film to win both supporting acting Oscars

For the second year in a row, multiple films have the potential to win Oscars for both Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress. Of course, the nominees from “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” are looking to fare better than those from “Belfast” and “The Power of the Dog,” who all went home empty-handed last year. At this point, only eight of the previous 106 films that were nominated for both Oscars have pulled off dual wins. Based on their impressive precursor runs, the current hopefuls are uniquely well-positioned to join the club, but they do face a great challenge in overcoming one another.

Like “The Power of the Dog,” each of these two new films has a three-way stake in the supporting races. Those representing “The Banshees of Inisherin” are actress Kerry Condon and actors Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan, while those on the “Everything Everywhere All at Once” side are actor Ke Huy Quan and actresses Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu. Condon and Keoghan dominated the featured categories at this year’s BAFTA Awards, but the playing field was soon leveled again when Quan and Curtis finished first in both SAG Award contests.

Any of these possible pairs would be the first dual supporting Oscar winners since 2011, when the trophies went to “The Fighter” cast mates Christian Bale and Melissa Leo. The seven sets of featured victors who preceded them were Karl Malden and Kim Hunter (“A Streetcar Named Desire,” 1952), Frank Sinatra and Donna Reed (“From Here to Eternity,” 1954), Red Buttons and Miyoshi Umeki (“Sayonara,” 1958), George Chakiris and Rita Moreno (“West Side Story,” 1962), Ben Johnson and Cloris Leachman (“The Last Picture Show,” 1972), Jason Robards and Vanessa Redgrave (“Julia,” 1978), and Michael Caine and Dianne Wiest (“Hannah and Her Sisters,” 1987).

Including the four examples from this and last year, a total of 14 films have vied for both supporting Oscars within the last decade. The only two of the other 10 that ended up winning even one of the awards were “12 Years a Slave” (2014; Lupita Nyong’o) and “Boyhood” (2015; Patricia Arquette). The unsuccessful examples preceding the two from 2022 were “American Hustle” (2014), “Birdman” (2015), “Spotlight” (2016), “Lion” (2017), “Manchester by the Sea” (2017), “Moonlight” (2017), “The Shape of Water” (2018), and “Vice” (2019).

According to Gold Derby’s odds, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” has the better chance at becoming the next film to win both supporting awards. Although Curtis and Hsu are only ranked third and fourth in the female race, Quan is far and away the favorite on the male side, with over 95% of our prediction makers’ top choice votes. Gleeson and Keoghan trail him in second and third place, respectively, while Condon is in a much more solid runner-up position behind Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”).

Quan, Curtis, and Hsu also benefit from the fact that their film is heavily favored to win Best Picture, and from their lead costar, Michelle Yeoh, presently being the Best Actress frontrunner. She also won an individual SAG Award this season, as did the entire ensemble cast, making for an unprecedented acting guild sweep of four film victories. We also currently expect “Everything Everywhere All at Once” to take Best Director and Best Film Editing and “The Banshees of Inisherin” to clinch Best Original Screenplay.

