Sassy Oscar nominations reactions from our film forum posters: Cheers for ‘TAR,’ jeers for Paul Dano snub

As soon as the 2023 Oscar nominations were revealed, our opinionated forum posters (many of whom are industry insiders shielded by screen names) let loose with their extremely varied reactions. Celebrations broke out at the mentions of certain films and creatives, but the exclusion (and inclusion) of others left some disappointed and even angry.

Academy members have always known that they cannot please all movie fans, and they certainly did not this year. Below is just a sampling of the brutally honest comments of our sassy forum posters concerning the 2023 Oscar nominations. Take a look and then jump in here if you’re brave enough.

BEST PICTURE

MichelleReign: “Everything Everywhere All at Once” is this year’s “The Power of the Dog.”

forwardswill: Glad “Women Talking” still made it. “The Woman King” shutout is an embarrassment.

TrumpBiden: I’m stunned “The Whale” didn’t make it in but “Women Talking” did, lol.

Moviebuff22: RIP “The Whale.”

Brayfers: “EEAAO” is so winning picture now.

BEST DIRECTOR

kamila: PARK CHAN-WOOK I’M SO SORRY

nicholas22: “TRIANGLE OF SADNESS” IN PICTURE AND DIRECTOR YAAAAASSS

FreemanGriffin: Ruben Ostlund instead of Edward Berger? Yikes!

Evan: How did “All Quiet on the Western Front” get like 50 noms and NOT DIRECTOR? This year’s “Dune.”

BEST ACTRESS

LLLhawks: ANDREA RISEBOROUGH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

tennesseeheroine: How did Michelle Williams pull that off?

Jason Travis: SOOO HAPPY FOR ANDREA RISEBOROUGH!!!! THIS WAS A PIPE DREAM FOR MANY OF US. WOWW SHE GOT IN, AND BOY DOES SHE DESERVE IT. WATCH THIS PERFORMANCE. IT IS SPLENDID.

aahoto: No Danielle Deadwyler. Thanks Andrea.

Mary: Omg no Viola Davis or Danielle Deadwyler…

almanzarlamarcarlile: Snubbing both Davis and Deadwyler is such a bad look.

BEST ACTOR

wolfali: PAUL MESCAL AND BILL NIGHY!

M: The Best Actress category is a yikes. But Best Actor is exactly what I wanted.

Marcel Carneiro: Brendan Fraser’s chances are over. Best Actor is linked with Best Picture.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

LLLhawks: First ever Marvel performance nominated. Respect!

tennesseeheroine: ACADEMY AWARD NOMINEE JAMIE LEE CURTIS… finally.

Marrowbone: So happy for Hong Chau and Stephanie Hsu!!

Sean C: Hsu makes it in, and a million thinkpiece writers are disappointed.

Ivigario: So happy that the majority of nominees in Supporting Actresses are POC and very deserving ones. For me the winner is between them.

It’s great when diversity is celebrated.

David Buchanan: Bummed no Dolly de Leon.

Nate: Sorry not to see Dolly De Leon ultimately not make it in, especially given other goodwill towards “Triangle of Sadness.”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Miguel Marrero: Judd Hirsch??? Brian Tyree Henry???? Whatttttt

L.B.: BRIAN TYREE HENRY INNNNNN OMG

jujutoobootie: PAUL DANO GOT DENCHED

kamila: I’m SO glad I never gave up on Brian Tyree Henry.

Leo Grant Logan: Poor Paul Dano and Eddie Redmayne.

TVFan365: BRIAN TYREE HENRY!!!!!!!!! AHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!!

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Leo Grant Logan: “Top Gun: Maverick” for Adapted?!

Nate: So sad for the “She Said” shutout.

xohours: “Top Gun: Maverick,” whewwww

tennesseeheroine: “Top Gun” in Adapted Screenplay says it all about the calibre of that category this year.

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

ricardo505: Sad that “Aftersun” didn’t get all the love it deserved.

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

rue: “TOP GUN” MISSED CINEMATOGRAPHY??

Sean C: Who had “Top Gun” getting Screenplay and missing Cinematography, LOL.

xohours: Wait “Avatar” & “The Batman” were snubbed in Cinematography? The AMPAS really said no to blockbusters.

GD: “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Avatar: The Way of Water” snubbed in Cinematography when they actually are the 2 best of the year…

AmnistY21: So happy “TAR” got into Cinematography. Richly deserved.

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

juniperberry: Really sad about “The Woman King”…

BEST FILM EDITING

FreemanGriffin: I am happiest about “The Banshees of Inisherin” getting a Film Editing nomination!

MichelleReign: “TAR” IN EDITING. YESSSSS BABY.

nevkm: “TAR” YESSSS

TrumpBiden: “The Fabelmans” officially DEAD. No editing.

String Cheese Theory: I hate that “TAR” (which I love) got editing over “AQOTWF.”

BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING

Vicki Leekx: Anyway, let’s talk about the worst snub of the day, “Blonde” for make-up. Seriously?

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

FreemanGriffin: Shocked that “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” isn’t nominated for Production Design!

BEST SCORE

L.B.: “All Quiet on the Western Front” in Score! No “Women Talking,” oop.

crabbie: “EEAAO” IN SCORE LETS GO.

LLLhawks: “Women Talking” done. LOL. Go Son Lux!

ricardo505: They hated “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.”

BEST SONG

MichelleReign: Looool “Applause” got in.

kamila: Diane Warren, you will always be famous.

Keth: Wouldn’t it be nice if Diane Warren actually wins a competitive Academy Award!

xohours: “Ciao Papa” snubbed omg

James Gibson: GAGA AND MITSKI GAGA AND MITSKI GAGA AND MITSKI!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Cabiria: “EEAAO” over “Pinocchio” for song & score? Golden Globes have better taste.

BEST SOUND

Labyrinth: I just wish “TAR” had been in contention.

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

kat_ebbs: “The Sea Beast” is a nice nomination, I liked that film a lot.

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

laslo: “EO”!!!!!!!!!!

coopC: So happy for “Close” getting in

L.B.: “DECISION TO LEAVE” SNUBBED

aahoto: NO “DECISION TO LEAVE”?!

Ryan: I’m excited for “THE QUIET GIRL”!!!

