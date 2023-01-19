How many of the 13 performers with Critics’ Choice, SAG and Golden Globe nominations will contend at Oscars?

Before Oscar nominations voting gets underway on January 24, we’ve heard from three precursor prizes about their picks for the best performances of the year. Numbering among the nominees for the Golden Globes, SAG and Critics Choice awards are a lucky 13 performers who reaped bids with all three of these groups. Scroll down to see the full list of the seven lead and six supporting players who pulled off this trifecta before you make your 2023 Oscar nominations predictions for acting.

This years triple hitters are:

BEST ACTOR

Austin Butler – Elvis

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Bill Nighy – Living

BEST ACTRESS

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

