2023 Oscar predictions PANIC: Watch 4 top Experts clash

When Oscar nominations are announced Tuesday morning, which films will do best? I gathered some of Gold Derby’s longtime and most esteemed contributors, Anne Thompson (Indiewire) and Pete Hammond (Deadline), to help me resolve the mystery while doing a video slugfest with me. I also invited an Oscarologist, Wilson Morales (BlackFilmandTV.com), who’s been making Oscar predictions with us at Gold Derby for several years, but lately he’s been on an impressive romp. Actually, Wilson keeps crushing the competition when it comes to achieving the best accuracy scores while squaring off against more than 25 other notable pundits predicting award shows.

Yes, most Oscar gurus agree that “Everything Everywhere All at Once” is the Oscar frontrunner. It leads the racetrack odds at Gold Derby, but “The Fabelmans,” “Top Gun: Maverick” and even “Elvis” pose serious threats. So I asked Wilson: What rivals could topple “Everything”? And which movies are we under-estimating?

“’All Quiet on the Western Front’ is going to be huge,” Wilson warns. “This year everybody knew it was going to be included in the race,” but he thinks pundits underestimated it at first. Now that more and more academy voters have seen it and have been wowed by it, “that ship is starting to sail and all of a sudden, you know, it may get the most nominations that people didn’t expect.”

Other big cliffhangers: Can Austin Butler (‘Elvis’) beat Colin Farrell (‘The Banshees of Inisherin’) and Tom Cruise (‘Top Gun: Maverick’) to win Best Actor? Can Michelle Yeoh (‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’) topple topple Cate Blanchett ‘(TAR’)?

