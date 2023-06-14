John Magaro’s complex performance in ‘Past Lives’ could carry him all the way to the Oscars

His profile having risen steadily over the previous ten years with “Orange Is the New Black,” “The Umbrella Academy,” “Carol,” “The Big Short,” “First Cow” and recently “Showing Up,” John Magaro is on the verge of a career break and his very first Oscar nomination for playing an empathic husband forced to navigate a love triangle in Celine Song’s universally praised debut feature, “Past Lives.” Critics have been highlighting him ever since the A24 release premiered to rapturous reviews at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.

“Past Lives” delicately unfolds in the spaces and silences between Nora (Greta Lee) and Hae Sung (Teo Yoo), childhood friends separated by the former’s immigration to America. Decades later, they reconverge in New York City, where Nora resides with her husband, Arthur (Magaro). Thoughtful and self-aware, he pokes fun at the stock “evil white American husband” role in which the situation places him. Arthur’s authenticity and decency resonate in part because Song based the character on her husband. Moreover, her marriage, as Magaro explains in a recent Vanity Fair interview, is remarkably similar to his own: “[When] your partner in life is someone who is a first-generation immigrant and from a very different culture, there is this inherent feeling of being an outsider…but because you love the person so much, you do whatever you can to be understanding and supportive of a very unique experience.” He adds that taking on a role so close to home was therapeutic: “If I had that conversation with my wife, it would just be me stumbling and tripping and not knowing what to say…But Celine is able to write it in a way that still has this natural stumbly quality that makes it honest and authentic, but it’s also poetic and heartfelt. It was like getting paid to have a therapy session.”

Oliver Jones (The Observer) argues that the character is central to the film’s thoughtful approach toward a familiar narrative. “[Arthur’s] inclusion…allows ‘Past Lives’ to reach beyond the will-they-or-won’t-they of its set up and become an acutely powerful rumination on the nature and purpose of love,” he writes, adding that Magaro “imbues the role with a strong sense of self.” Justin Chang (The LA Times) calls him “one of the finest actors now working in American independent cinema” and praises his handling of the film’s “subtlest, trickiest turn”: “In his kindly gaze and gentle hands, Arthur, who initially comes across as a bad-boy literary posturer, is both bemused bystander and acutely sensitive soul.” Trace Sauveur (The Austin Chronicle) singles out Magaro’s “fantastic, apprehensive” acting, and Cody Dericks (Next Best Picture) writes that he “has the difficult task of playing someone who, on paper, seems like an impediment…[but] even in his limited screen time, is able to fully endear himself to the audience without ever sacrificing his character’s complexity.”

Magaro gives a tender performance broadly similar to those that just won Troy Kotsur and Ke Huy Quan Oscars for Best Supporting Actor – in a film, no less, that could be as central to this awards season as “CODA” and “Everything Everywhere All At Once” were to theirs. He’s also someone, like Brian Tyree Henry, who’s allowed to showcase what we’ve seen only glimmers of in relatively minor roles – but in a film that’s already bigger than “Causeway” was at its peak. Unlike Quan and Henry, who are both arguably co-leads, Magaro is used sparingly. Nevertheless, does get to deliver the film’s “laundry and taxes” line. It’s the kind of performance that can be overlooked in the rush of fall releases – just ask Paul Dano (“The Fabelmans”) – but A24’s June rollout gives Magaro room to plant his flag.

By this time a year ago, Quan’s nomination was being taken for granted even if the Best Picture winner’s chances overall were still up for debate. “Past Lives” has the benefit of an early stake without the butt-plug-shaped hurdle. The only obvious contender at this point is Robert De Niro (“Killers of the Flower Moon”). Though we should keep an eye out for Ryan Gosling (“Barbie”) and Matt Damon (“Oppenheimer”) next month, Magaro generally has the field to himself until the fall. We’ll also have to see how well that pays off for Viola Davis (“Air”). Even if he isn’t perceived as a lock by November, critics who strove to ignite “First Cow’s” campaign a few years ago might jump at the opportunity to make him a precursor frontrunner for a movie many believe will go the distance.

He may play the third wheel, but John Magaro could end up “Past Lives’” acting MVP come awards season.

